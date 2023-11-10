Christmas Gift Edit

Preparing for Christmas

This season’s premium pick for Christmas Gifts is brought to you by The Selection.

1. The gift of no cooking.

The Triple Treat Box is the perfect Christmas gift idea for the workday-weary and festive-fatigued. Get 1 large Favourites Pizza, 1 large Classic Pizza, Fries and a large cookie or 8 wings - for just $30 pick up. Merry Pizza Hut to all, and to all a night off.

2. Gift instant joy this Christmas.

The hunt for the perfect present ends here. From the Secret Santas to the hard-to-buy fors, and the ones that have it all, gift instant joy this Christmas with Lotto NZ.

Please remember you need to be 18+ to purchase or play Instant Kiwi. Instant Kiwi ticket prices vary between RRP $1 and $5.

3. Give the gift of music this Christmas

Whether it’s Bach, Beethoven, Disney’s The Lion King or Ché-Fu - give your friends and whānau an unforgettable experience with an Auckland Philharmonia gift certificate in 2024.

4. Celebrate with the Kate Spade New York trio this holiday season.

New York is feminine with top notes of citrusy bergamot and sweet wild strawberry.

Cherie celebrates top notes of redcurrant and raspberry blended with sparkling Italian mandarin.

Sparkle has hints of blackcurrant and cedar and a moreish vanilla crème brûlée note to finish.

Available at Farmers and Life Pharmacy stores nationwide.

5. A Gift Too Good To Re-Gift

Looking for a more personalised gift this Christmas? Search millions of available combinations and choose from 50+ designs to create your personalised plate. It might be a nickname, a personal story or way to promote something they’re into. There’s a range of prices to suit any budget, which means there’s a plate for everyone. Search for your plate today.

RRP: From $599. Shop now at kiwiplates.nz

6. Festive Cheer

Created by Tohu and named after New Zealand’s native honeysuckle tree, the rewarewa, our sparkling wine range is as pretty and delectable as the tree’s flowers. In Māori, rewa means to float and to elevate, just like the bubbles in our wines.

Celebrate special moments with the Tohu Rewa Rosé, a Méthode Traditionnelle with bright berry and brioche notes or the Tohu Rewa Blanc de Blancs, an elegant fine bubbles with a rich creamy mouthfeel.

Available in single giftboxes.

Visit www.tohuwines.co.nz

7. LEGO® DREAMZzz™ Mrs. Castillo’s Turtle Van

Let kids adventure into the dream world with Mrs. Castillo, Mateo and Zoey in this LEGO® DREAMZzz™ Mrs. Castillo’s Turtle Van building set. Based on the exciting DREAMZzz TV show, the set offers kids 2 ways to build an awesome vehicle using story-led building instructions. Shop now at LEGO.com www.lego.com/en-nz/product/mrs-castillo-s-turtle-van

8. LEGO® NINJAGO® Elemental Dragon vs. The Empress Mech

Ninja fans can recreate an epic showdown from the NINJAGO® Dragons Rising TV series with Elemental Dragon vs. The Empress Mech. The set features fearsome dragon Jiro, who can be upgraded by adding golden blade wings and stud shooters to take on the Empress’s posable golden mech. Shop now at LEGO.com www.lego.com/en-nz/product/elemental-dragon-vs-the-empress-mech

9. LEGO® Minecraft® The Bee Cottage

Minecraft® players will be buzzing with excitement when they get their hands on LEGO® Minecraft The Bee Cottage. This fun toy is packed with endless play possibilities both inside and out. There’s honeycomb to harvest from the beehive, crops to grow at the farm and hostile mobs to defend against. Shop now at LEGO.com www.lego.com/en-nz/product/the-bee-cottage

10. Light up someone’s Christmas!

More Kiwis than ever are doing it tough this year.

A lot of parents are struggling just to survive and put food on the table, let alone how they’ll afford Christmas gifts for the children.

They need your help, please, donate today. Thank you.

11. Iced + Hot

Sunbeam Hot + Iced Coffee Machine with Frother allows coffee drinkers to experience café-style hot or iced coffee drinks at home. In a few easy steps, this single serve machine brews full-flavoured coffee which can be enjoyed hot or quickly cool over ice. Personalise with syrups, milk and cream in the reusable tumbler for on-the-go convenience.

RRP $299.99 available from all good retailers nationwide.

12. A children’s book for every kiwi

A One Good Kiwi Story: Ardie Savea’ is available now for $20 at all One NZ stores! The perfect gift for little (and big!) kids. This inspiring children’s book tells the story of rugby legend and One Good Kiwi ambassador, Ardie Savea and the adventures he had getting to rugby without a car. Best bit? All proceeds go to Kiwi Christmas Book charity.

13. Make the Good List

The team at ONLY GOOD are definitely on the good list this year, re-launching their range of certified natural hand and body washes in chic new bottles, made from sustainable sugar cane.

Make the Good List too this Christmas when you purchase one of their ONLY GOOD Gifts, available exclusively online at www.onlygood.co.nz.