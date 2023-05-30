Are scarves still in style in 2023?

Our favourite trending scarves in 2023

In 2023 we are saying goodbye to micro-trends and instead embracing capsule wardrobe staples. Enter the humble scarf.

A scarf holds the key to elevating any plain ensemble, serving as the perfect embellishment to create a polished look. Not only does it exude cuteness, but it also serves as a versatile layering tool, ensuring warmth during the winter season.

In the realm of fashion, scarves continue to be a beloved trend in 2023, with fresh designs and luxurious fabrics being introduced for the upcoming seasons. Many designers have embraced vibrant colours and patterns, infusing their collections with bold choices bound to leave a lasting impression.

Join us as we explore the most sought-after scarves of the moment. Our selection is curated with careful consideration of current colour trends, captivating patterns, and distinctive shapes.

Get ready to discover our handpicked affordable options that effortlessly capture the essence of style.

The Timeless Scarf:

The timeless scarf is your capsule wardrobe hero. The neutral colours pair perfectly with any outfit; trust us it’ll become your grab-and-go essential for everyday wear this winter.

Mallan Scarf Cream - $33

Mooloola Vail Scarf - $29.99

Phoebe Brushed Tassel Scarf - $29.99

The Fun Scarf:

Seeking to infuse a delightful burst of vibrant hues into an otherwise understated ensemble? Look no further than a playful scarf. Transforming your outfit from mundane to mesmerising, a scarf is an effortless answer to addressing your winter style concerns.

Piero Check Scarf Pink / Brown - $33

Mooloola Trient Scarf - $24.99

Maizie Houndstooth Scarf Pink Multi - $33

The Thin Scarf:

The thin scarf has taken over in 2023, captivating not only influencers but also celebrities, as it dominates the fashion scene. We’ve observed a rise in the fusion of scarves and tube tops, resulting in an alluring co-ord set that exudes an impeccably curated, put-together aesthetic.

Zilber Scarf Tube Top - $61

Styles Two Piece Top - $66

