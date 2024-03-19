9 Best gradual tanners to get you through the winter

Is your pale and parched skin stopping you from glowing with confidence this cold season? It’s time to bid adieu to the dullness of the winter and welcome a flawless complexion that exudes nothing but sheer sheen and ravishing radiance. That’s why we’ve come up with a perfect solution, so look no further as we present you with nice best and carefully curated gradual tanners to keep your sun-kissed glow intact this winter.

Gradual tanners work like magic, especially when you want a warm, natural and luminous look without causing sun damage to your skin and not compromising its health. They’re the answer to all your tanning problems, so let’s say goodbye to harmful UVA rays of tanning beds and dark foams or sprays and say hello to hassle-free, streak-free tan that builds up the colour ensuring a warm, beautiful caramel complexion.

Looking forward to knowing more about our favourite gradual tanners? Well, stay tuned because what we’re about to unveil will certainly make you buy these products and unlock a glowing, organic tan all summer long.

Finding the right gradual tanner for you

Gradual tanners are completely safe but choosing the right one for your skin type plays a vital role. Here are some tips and tricks to find the ideal gradual tanner for you. Tanners possess dihydroxyacetone (DHA) which is an active agent that pigments the top layer of the epidermis. So the higher DHA content, the more you’re bound to get tanned. If your skin is pale we recommend you choose a gradual tanner that contains 13 per cent DHA, if you have a skin type that’s oily and greasy in nature, we suggest you choose a gradual tanner that gives a matte-like finish to your skin and if your skin is dry we urge you to go for a gradual tanner in the form of a lotion which keeps your skin happy and hydrated.

Nine best gradual tanners

If you’re short on time and want to find the best gradual tanners in a hurry, here’s a shortcut to our favourites in order.

Beginner friendly tanners

Want an effortless, soft, sun kissed glow throughout the year, without burning a hole in your pocket? Bondi Sands Gradual Tanning Lotion Tinted Skin Perfector will be your best friend in this scenario. It is an ideal beginner friendly tanner for a perfect natural tan and can be applied on an everyday basis.

Loving Tan Deluxe Gradual Tan Medium is a lavish lightweight lotion that leaves your skin with a natural, bronzed and a polished glow that feels super light on your skin. It has rich antioxidants like Acai Berry and Coffee extract which nourishes and enhances your skin on developing a tan and leads to a natural and a flawless tanned complexion.

Hydrating Tanners

Is there anything better than rich, oily and soft skin? I bet not! Everyone dreams of a healthy, non-flaky skin with a gorgeous glow and what better than a gradual tanner with the perfect combination of a body oil and a fake tan that keeps the golden glow alive over the next six hours! Unbelievable right?! Well, everything is possible with Bondi Sands Self Tan Oil Liquid Gold, it is super easy to apply and it leaves a radiant long-lasting tan that does not need to be washed off!

Want a tan tailored to your preferences? Try the Coco & Eve Sunny Honey Bali Bronzing Face Drops! This gradual tanner is a dream come true for those who wish to personalise their tan and achieve a gorgeous sun kissed glow right after the application! The alcohol-free formula is designed to be mixed with your go-to face cream, you can add lesser drops if you wish to have a bit of a tan or add more drops for a bronzed look.

Pro tip: Shake the bottle! Add two-three drops into your face cream, give it a mix and voila! Apply it to your face and don’t forget to evenly distribute it. Apply daily to develop a glow and weekly for maintaining it.

This Eco Tan Organic Pink Himalayan Salt Scrub is an absolute no brainer before you apply a gradual tanner. This unique exfoliator works effectively as it is fully loaded with the goodness of nourishing oils that blocks any irritation and ensures a smooth, hydrated skin. The scrub preps your skin perfectly before you apply a self-tanner. This vegan and cruelty free scrub minimises flaky skin, stretch marks and other skin imperfections. So go ahead and get your hands on the Eco Tan Organic Pink Himalayan Salt Scrub and see it for yourself!

Fast drying tanners

Want a natural looking streak-free tan? The Bondi Pure Gradual Tanning Milk is the perfect solution! Its smooth finish builds a natural, non-patchy tan in just three to four applications, leaving a smooth and soft tanned look with a chocolatey and a coconut scent that lingers on your skin.

This award-winning gradual tanner is the perfect go-to for a flawless golden glow. The Three Warriors Gradual Tan is an extremely hydrating moisturiser that glides effortlessly on your skin upon application. This eco tan moisturiser includes natural ingredients like aloe vera, avocado oil and chamomile extract free from all sorts of chemicals and preservatives.

Long lasting tanners

Amplify your existing tan with Lily Pilly & Lime Gradual Tanner! This organic gradual tanner is a must have for a warm and a natural sun-kissed glow at any time of the year! The tanner intensifies the tan with every application and faints naturally.

Looking for that fancy St. Tropez glow? Look no further! This St. Tropez, Gradual Tan Classic, Medium/Dark is the ideal tanner for those who yearn for a medium orange tan. It’s known for its radiant illuminated results leaving that warm, glowing bronzed look, which is to die for! So hurry up and get your hands on this gradual tanner before they run out of it!

Commonly asked questions on tanning

How often does one apply a gradual tanner for?

You can do one application of your preferred gradual tanner every day, depending on how bronzed or subtle you wish your tan to be.

How to remove fake tan

In order to get rid of the fake tan one must exfoliate their skin thoroughly or apply a tan remover, gently and evenly all over your skin. Here are some tan removing products for reference.

What you’ll need:

● Tan Removing Skin Polishing Glove

● Deluxe Tan Remover 200ml

● Tan-Luxe Glyco Water 200ml

How to use tanning mitts

Transfer some amount of gradual tanner onto your mitt and gently blend the product into your skin, preferably in a circular motion to evenly spread the product on to your skin. Once done using the mitts, rinse it with warm water and leave it to dry. Here are some of the best recommendations for tanning mitts.

Best tanning mitts

● Loving Tan Deluxe Applicator Mitt

● Sunny Honey Soft Velvet Self Tan Mitt

How to apply the gradual tanner to your back?

For best results, we recommend you to get your hands on back tan applicators, to evenly distribute the gradual tanner on your back without having to struggle! Here are some of the best back tan applicators that you should go for.

Best back tan applicators

● Easy to Reach Back Applicator

● CoCo & Eve Back Tan Applicator

