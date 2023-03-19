8 trending loafer styles to buy this season

Trending must have loafers in 2023. Photo/Getty

2023 is the year of comfortable yet stylish footwear and the preppy style is making a comeback. The one shoe that has become a defining symbol of this trend is the loafer.

Though loafers can be associated with a preppy vibe, you can truly wear them with anything! I wear mine with jeans and a white tee to slightly elevate my casual outfit. Gone are the days when loafers were solely associated with workwear. Nowadays, they are a versatile shoe that can be worn in any setting. These practical yet stylish shoes are now a fashion staple, suitable for any occasion, from the office to a night out. Whether you prefer slip-on mules or ballet flats, loafers provide enough structure to effortlessly elevate any outfit.

As we approach the autumn season, it’s a great time to consider adding a pair of loafers to your shoe collection. They are the perfect option for in-between seasons, less of a commitment than boots but warmer than sandals. Fortunately, there are plenty of affordable and high-end options to suit your budget and style, from chunky lug loafers with chain details to classic smooth styles.

We’ve curated a list of our favourite trending loafers to buy this season that suits every budget and style!

Lauren Lug Sole Loafer - $69

Isabella Anselmi Fox Loafer - $269

Billini Bates Loafers - $96

Isabella Anselmi Nidia Chunky Loafer - $259

Jo Mercer Unity Loafers - $209

Unchained Patent Loafer - $87

Lola Classic Loafer - $59

Fitzgerald Loafer Cream - $61

*This story contains carefully curated selections from The Selection team and affiliate links which may earn NZ Herald a commission. (Prices may vary and are accurate at the time of publication)