10 trending books written by female authors that are worth reading

As we approach International Women’s Day, what could be a more fitting way to celebrate than by supporting female authors and their literary works?

In light of this occasion, we’ve curated a list of trending books that have been written by talented women from diverse backgrounds, each offering their unique perspectives and experiences. Whether you’re a seasoned reader or just starting to explore the world of literature, there’s something here for everyone! From thrillers that will keep you on the edge of your seat to heartwarming romances that will leave you with a warm and fuzzy feeling, our selection covers a wide range of genres and themes.

By choosing to support female authors, you’re not only showing your appreciation for their talents and hard work but also contributing to the larger cause of gender equality and representation in the literary world. So, if you’re looking to diversify your reading list and discover new voices, we invite you to join us in celebrating these incredible women and their contributions to the world of literature.

With so many fantastic picks to choose from, you’re sure to find your next favourite book among our curated selection!

Invisible Women by Caroline Criado-Perez - $24

Invisible Women is an eye-opening book that reveals a huge data gap in human history. The author explains how the lives of men have been used as a stand-in for all humans, which skews our understanding of the world. But don’t worry, the book isn’t dry or boring! The author’s storytelling skills are on point, making it an enjoyable read. She spices up the science with humour and wit, making the information easy to digest. This book is perfect for anyone who cares about fairness and equality. You’ll learn a lot and have fun doing it! Buy Now

The Vanishing Half by Brit Bennett - $21

The Vanishing Half is a novel about twin light-skinned sisters who run away from home at sixteen. Desiree marries a dark-skinned Black man and has a child, while Stella chooses to pass as white. The book explores how the past affects our choices and sense of self, and how we grapple with our identity and family history. While race is a central theme, the story goes beyond it to delve into the complexities of human relationships and the search for belonging. The author tackles these issues with both thoughtfulness and empathy, making for a compelling and emotionally rich read. If you’re interested in exploring questions of identity, family, and the human experience. Buy Now

One Italian Summer by Rebecca Serle - $31

Experience the enchanting journey of Katy as she embarks on a life-changing trip to the Amalfi Coast following her mother’s passing. When she least expects it she finds a strange connection with a woman that has her mother’s name, profession and face! only it’s not her mother as she remembers her but instead a young, lost, 30-year-old version of the woman she once knew. Immerse yourself in the captivating world of this contemporary novel, infused with magical realism that brings the past to life. Don’t miss out on this evocative tale of love, loss, and self-discovery. Buy Now

Normal People by Sally Rooney - $22.99

Normal People is an addictive and emotionally insightful love story that will have you rooting for the two main characters, Marianne and Connell, from start to finish. Despite their differences, the two share a secret friendship that blossoms into an on-again-off-again romance, with plenty of ups and downs along the way. This novel explores the intricacies of love, messy and confusing love that is also powerful and enduring. You’ll get hooked on their story and root for them until the end. If you’re in the mood for a heartwarming and thought-provoking romance, Normal People is the book for you. Buy Now

Daisy Jones and The Six by Taylor Jenkins Reid - $19.99

Discover the epic story of a legendary 1970′s rock band and their captivating lead singer in this must-read novel. With its gripping plot and larger-than-life characters, this book is the ultimate page-turner for music lovers and fans of rock and roll history. Immerse yourself in the wild and crazy world of sex, drugs, and rock and roll as you follow the band’s rise to fame and the events that ultimately led to their infamous breakup. Inspired by real-life bands like The Rolling Stones and Fleetwood Mac, this novel will transport you back to a golden age of music. Buy Now

It Starts With Us by Colleen Hoover - $27

It Starts With Us offers a refreshing change of pace from its predecessor, providing a heartwarming glimpse into the lives of Atlas and Lily as they embark on a new journey of healing, family, and love after surviving abuse and divorce. This novel serves as a beautiful “second-chance” romance, switching between the perspectives of both Atlas and Lily, as they explore the challenges of starting over. However, to fully appreciate the gravity of the events in It Starts With Us, it’s highly recommended that you read It Ends With Us first. So, come along for a heartwarming and captivating ride with Atlas and Lily in this beautiful novel! Buy Now

The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid - $19.99

Get ready for a wild ride through the glitz and glamour of Hollywood with the unforgettable Evelyn Hugo! In this jaw-dropping novel, you’ll follow the legendary actress as she spills all the tea in an exclusive interview, revealing the secrets of her scandalous life. With its juicy details and larger-than-life characters, it’s like you’re getting VIP access to a world that’s usually hidden from view. It’s the ultimate page-turner for anyone who loves a little scandal and a lot of drama! Buy Now

Everything I Know About Love by Dolly Alderton - $28

This book is the ultimate guide for anyone who wants to add a little bit of humour to their life while still exploring the serious side of things. Join Alderton as she recounts her experiences with first kisses, teenage dramas, university life, and the challenges of navigating adulthood while living in a flat in Camden. This memoir is not only a biography but also a comedy and a romance, with a healthy dose of heartbreak thrown in for good measure. So, sit back, relax, and prepare to be entertained by this hilarious and heartwarming book. Buy Now

Reckless Girls by Rachel Hawkins - $43

Join four young women as they find themselves on a deserted island near Hawaii, surrounded by golden beaches, warm water, and breathtaking sunsets. With delicious food, wine, and charming male company, it seems like paradise. But things quickly take a dark turn when a murder mystery unfolds, sending the group into a frenzy of suspicion and fear. This twisty thriller will keep you on the edge of your seat, with plenty of surprises and unexpected twists along the way. So pack your bags and get ready for a tropical adventure like no other! Buy Now

This Vicious Grace by Emily Thiede - $48

Indulge in the gripping debut novel of Emily Thiede, This Vicious Grace, where the protagonist’s extraordinary talent proves to be a double-edged sword. Alessa, bestowed with divine abilities, but her gift turns into a curse when she realises every person she touches, seeking to become her partner, meets their untimely demise. Join Alessa on her tumultuous journey as she grapples with her fatal curse and endeavours to unlock the secret behind it. Buy Now

