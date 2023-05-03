10 of the best women’s boots to buy this season

The best boots for every occasion and budget. Photo / Getty

While knee-high and over-the-knee boots took the fashion scene by storm last year, cowboy boots were undoubtedly a hit as well. These fabulous styles are still going strong this season with a chic take on the classics.

Boots are a wardrobe statement we tend to forget about during summer, but once the colder months roll around they are the perfect statement piece to dress up any outfit. That’s why it’s crucial to have the perfect pair of go-to boots to keep you looking stylish and put together without compromising on comfort.

Keep scrolling to check out our top picks for boots that are perfect for any occasion and budget this season. Go ahead and treat your feet to the ultimate style and comfort.

Chelsea boots:

Chelsea boots are a classic staple that will continue to be trendy no matter the season, plus they’re way too comfy to overlook. Here are our favourite go-to Chelsea boot styles.

Billini Flint Boots - $117

Dr Martens 2976 Smooth Chelsea Boot - $349

Knee-high boots:

This season, knee-high boots are still trendy, whether you’re looking for classic black heel boots or you’re wanting to jump on the cowboy boot trend. Here are our favourite knee-high boots in every colour, shape and style.

Ava and Ever 5th Ave Boots - $89

Jonnie Veronica Boots - $78.99

BILLINI - YOLANA BOOTS IN IVORY - $149

BILLINI URSON BOOTS BLACK / WHITE - $154

Ankle Boots:

Purchasing a pair of stylish ankle boots is a real investment. You’ll likely wear those boots a lot over the cooler months so it’s important to pick a pair of ankle boots that are trendy yet versatile and still provide comfort and support for everyday wear. We’ve curated our top picks from high heel classics to brown statement boots.

THERAPY - DEFY BOOTS IN BLACK - $119

THE KIA BOOTS BLACK - $87

Hanna Platform Ankle Boot - Now $55

ITNO Lane Boot Brown - $159

*This story contains carefully curated selections from The Selection team and affiliate links which may earn NZ Herald a commission. (Prices may vary and are accurate at the time of publication)