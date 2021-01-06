Wanaka teenager a forestry scholar

Maude Rogers is one of eight recipients to be awarded a 2021 Nga Karahipi Uru Rakau forestry scholarship. Photo / Maude Rogers

Last year Maude Rogers decided that she wanted a career in forestry science.

The Wanaka teenager could see it taking her all over the world or working as a sector researcher for the Ministry for Primary Industries.

She was delighted when she was named as one of eight recipients to be awarded a 2021 Ngā Karahipi Uru Rākau forestry scholarship .

The scholarship provided $8000 a year for four years, and was designed to encourage more women and Māori to enter New Zealand's forestry and wood processing sectors.

Recipients were selected for their forestry interests, commitment to a career in the sector, community involvement and leadership skills.

The programme was in its third year and Maude (17) is one of 22 Māori and women to receive scholarships to study forestry science or engineering at the University of Canterbury.

Maude, who has just completed her year 13 study at Mount Aspiring College, said the scholarship would relieve some of the financial pressures that came with tertiary study.

With an interest in science, economics and mathematics, she intended studying for a forestry science degree at the University of Canterbury, although she had also been considering biochemistry for its practical laboratory components.

"The degree encompasses all of my favourite subjects, including enterprise, economics and chemistry, so it was the perfect fit for me.

"I find science-related topics quite satisfying and I like to learn about why things happen and I also wanted to work outside while learning," she said.

She was looking forward to gaining hands-on experience in the industry.

The scholarships included summer internships, during which she would be pruning, planting and harvesting trees.

She had also talked to others who had studied forestry and said they enjoyed it.

"People have said it is a good course and there is a good chance of a job at the end of it."

Originally from England, Maude has been in Wanaka since she was 5.

She was involved with Mount Aspiring College's Students in Communities programme, and Team Green, which planted trees on school grounds.

She also took part in the GirlBoss Edge: Primary Industries programme, which was an online career accelerator for young women. It introduced her to mentors in the industry.