The Country's Best Bits 2020: Top political interviews

Shane Jones, (left), Winston Peters, Todd Muller and Judith Collins. Photo / File

This year seemed particularly political on The Country, as the rural community expressed concerns over the Government's farming policies, especially freshwater reforms.

Not only that, but there was also a general election and a global pandemic to contend with.

However, the most popular interviews of 2020 tended to veer away from these topics and focus on diverse issues such as mental health, television appearances and - possibly most famously - tractor driving.

There was one politician in particular whose interviews captured our audience's attention, with three of the top five concerning his antics - the now former Deputy Prime Minister, Winston Peters.

Here are The Country's five most popular interviews of 2020

Winston Peters doubles down on tractor comments

In a previous interview, Winston Peters caused a bit of a stir by insinuating that anyone could drive a tractor. Here, he didn't back down and reiterated his statement. This turned out to be our most popular interview of 2020.

Read all about it: Winston Peters doubles down on tractor comments.

Todd Muller opens up about his mental health

This candid interview with the former National Party Leader struck a chord with The Country audience. Muller did not hold back in describing his mental health battle during his time as Opposition Leader. #Premium

Read about it here: Todd Muller opens up about his mental health

"Verbal Maestro" Shane Jones waxes lyrical on The Country

The now former Regional Economic Development Minister was a favourite interview subject for Jamie Mackay in 2020. Jones' verbose outbursts often stole the show, and this interview was no exception.

Read about the "shining cuckoo" and the springtime here: Shane Jones on the Winston Peters-Jack Tame TV stoush

Judith Collins joins the "anyone can drive a tractor" debate

Jamie Mackay caught up with National Leader Judith Collins in August, to ask for her thoughts on Winston Peters' assertion that tractor driving wasn't that difficult. Collins grew up on a farm and was under no illusions about her ability to master one of today's machines.

Read her reaction here: Judith Collins on tractors, freshwater and why the left likes farmers now

Winston Peters hits out at anti-smoking "Nazis"

The former Deputy Prime Minister rounds out the top five of 2020 with another fiery interview. Here he defended himself after being caught out having a cigarette in a non-smoking area at Otago University.

Read all about it here: Winston Peters hits out at anti-smoking "Nazis"