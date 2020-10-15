The Country's Election Countdown: David Bennett

National agriculture spokesman David Bennett. Photo / Supplied

This week, The Country is catching up with representatives from Labour, National, Act, NZ First and the Greens, to find out what they're offering the rural sector this election.

Here is Jamie Mackay's interview with National agriculture spokesman, David Bennett.

National agriculture spokesman David Bennett is sticking by his controversial comment that Labour's freshwater reforms would be "gone by lunchtime".

Bennett's comment, made in August this year, drew criticism from Environment Minister David Parker, who was the author of the freshwater reforms.

National's leader Judith Collins supported his statement, Bennett told The Country's Jamie Mackay.

"She sticks by it too and she was there when we did it! She's got no problem at all because we're supporting farmers."

The Labour Party hadn't really changed its approach to the freshwater reforms, and had only made "very cursory and small" attempts to show "any indication of change," Bennett said.

"Farmers know that under Labour they've got big problems coming their way - especially in the freshwater area," Bennett, who is a dairy farmer, said.

While it was "a given" that freshwater standards were important to New Zealand, politicians had to work with farmers and understand that one rule wouldn't work for all regions, Bennett said.

"In the South ... intensive grazing is particularly strong through there but then as you go north through the Canterbury area, you're getting into the nitrogen limits, which will be particularly onerous for them. Then the sheep and beef farmers in the North Island - the slope and fencing rules will be very difficult and expensive for them to meet as well."

"So overall, all farmers are getting hit in different ways - and [it's] been very cunning - how Labour's done this."

The National Party had nine water regulations in its crosshairs which it said had caused "significant concern" in farming communities.

National was not going to impose "those kind of rules from Wellington, that are Draconian, they've got no science behind them and are really going to destroy farming and many communities as we know it," Bennett said.

As well as reviewing the freshwater regulations, National was also going to pass seven changes to the Zero Carbon Act, including a review of the methane target.

Listen below:

The methane target of 24 to 47 per cent was going to reduce the profitability of the dairy industry by around 5 to 12 billion dollars, Bennett claimed.

"It's just not sustainable. We want things that are going to be per cents that are practical, that are science-based and achievable - then you're going to get a lot better results that what they're trying to do which are unrealistic targets."

Bennett's said his favourite National Party agriculture policy was the pledge to fast-track Primary Sector Visas and allow skilled workers and Recognised Seasonal Employer (RSE) workers to enter New Zealand.

"I think that that's really important because it brings in new workers but also enables there's a certainty that people can make agriculture and the primary industries in New Zealand they're future and can stay here and build their families around the communities that they will be working in."

"That's the heart and soul of our primary industries."

Also in today's interview: Bennett discussed Fonterra's increase to the mid-point of its forecast farmgate milk price range.