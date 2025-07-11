Aaron Cruden:
We catch up with a former All Black to get his thoughts on this weekend’s second test against France in Wellington.
Plus, he discusses his post-rugby career as a commentator.
Sandra Matthews:
An update on Rural Women New Zealand with the national president, including proposed improvements in rural connectivity.
Richard Dawkins:
Federated Farmers’ new national meat and wool chair farms in Marlborough.
He discusses how Feds is keeping a close eye on flood-affected farmers in the region.
Plus, he says the Save Our Sheep campaign is still going strong.
Emma Poole and Tim Dangen:
Today’s farmer panel pair are both former FMG Young Farmer of the Year winners, and sister and brother.
They discuss this year’s winner, Hugh Jackson.
