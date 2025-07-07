Antonia Watson:
ANZ’s chief executive ponders whether farmers are still paying too high a margin for their rural borrowing.
We also discuss the OCR announcement on Wednesday, the prospect of a capital gains/wealth tax, and the age of eligibility (and means testing) for national super.
Stuart Nash:
A former Labour Minister of Forestry has his say on carbon farming and offers a solution for transitioning unproductive hill country to pines and then to native regeneration (for carbon credits).
We also discuss his rumoured candidacy for NZ First and whether he’s been shoulder-tapped by Winston.
Phil Duncan:
We ask Monday’s resident weather expert if we are officially in the chilly depths of winter.
