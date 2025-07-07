Hugh Jackson, the 2025 FMG Young Farmer of the Year, is held aloft by his fellow finalists at the Grand Final on Saturday night. Photo / Michelle Watt

Today on The Country radio show, host Jamie Mackay catches up with Hugh Jackson, the 2025 FMG Young Farmer of the Year.

He’s a Waikato sheep and beef farmer who finished third in the 2023 Grand Final when representing Otago/Southland.