Federated Farmers' Toby Williams spoke to Jamie Mackay about Feds' new campaign - Save Our Sheep.

Listening to articles is free for open-access content—explore other articles or learn more about text-to-speech.

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Federated Farmers' Toby Williams spoke to Jamie Mackay about Feds' new campaign - Save Our Sheep.

Today on The Country radio show, host Jamie Mackay catches up with Federated Farmers’ meat and wool chairman Tobu Williams to talk about a new campaign called Save Our Sheep, aimed at halting the collapse of New Zealand’s sheep industry.

Also, be in to win a Stihl MZ182 chainsaw.

On with the show:

Toby Williams:

Federated Farmers’ meat and wool chairman launches a new campaign, SOS: Save Our Sheep, calling for urgent action to halt the collapse of New Zealand’s sheep industry.