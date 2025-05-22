Win a STIHL MS182 chainsaw

The Country and STIHL are giving away five STIHL MS182 chainsaws.

22 May, 2025 11:50 PM 2 mins to read

It’s STIHL Chainsaw Safety Awareness Week, and The Country and STIHL are giving away five STIHL MS182 chainsaws.

The STIHL MS182 petrol-powered chainsaw (40cm/16” guide bar) is a terrific handy saw for a farmer (or anyone else, for that matter).

Powerful and compact, it retails for $555.

But that’s not all - we’re also giving away two STIHL Chainsaw Safety Packs, RRP $292.50 each!

The STIHL Chainsaw Safety Pack has chaps, earmuffs and glasses, enabling you to use your chainsaw safely and responsibly.