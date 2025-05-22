Advertisement
Win a STIHL MS182 chainsaw

The Country and STIHL are giving away five STIHL MS182 chainsaws.

It’s STIHL Chainsaw Safety Awareness Week, and The Country and STIHL are giving away five STIHL MS182 chainsaws.

The STIHL MS182 petrol-powered chainsaw (40cm/16” guide bar) is a terrific handy saw for a farmer (or anyone else, for that matter).

Powerful and compact, it retails for $555.

But that’s not all - we’re also giving away two STIHL Chainsaw Safety Packs, RRP $292.50 each!

The STIHL Chainsaw Safety Pack has chaps, earmuffs and glasses, enabling you to use your chainsaw safely and responsibly.

To be in to win, simply listen out for the daily question on The Country at 12pm this week and enter your answer and details below.

If you’re stuck on a question, don’t worry; all answers can be found in-store at your local STIHL SHOP or check out STIHL’s and STIHL SHOP’s websites.

Terms and conditions

The competition starts at noon, Friday, May 23, 2025, and ends 11am, Friday, May 30, 2025.

There will be five winners: Three will receive the chainsaw only, and two will receive the chainsaw and the safety pack.

Winners will be announced on The Country radio show.

You must be 18 or over to enter this competition.

Read NZME’s generic terms and conditions here.

Enter below

