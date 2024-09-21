Sir — I do not know who is responsible for the tree planting at the foot of Gentle Annie adjoining the native bush reserve, but it seems to the passerby that in clearing the ground for planting gums etc., it is a shame to see the way native trees, i.e., titoki, also ngaio, are ruthlessly chopped down to replace with trees much less beautiful.
These native trees if left standing would do the imported trees no harm whatever, and in the meanwhile they stand alone and will do so indefinitely, as instanced along the roadside between the bridge hotel and the Manutuke bridge on Mr J. Clark’s property.
As for shade over the other trees it is well known that the thicker gums are crowded in the straighter and better timber they make.
If these gums are being planted for beauty only they will never excel the native original trees. — I am. etc., NATIVE BUSH.
Raiding of ferns and trees
Waipukurau Press, January 11, 1934
A motor-car containing a number of ferns and native trees, which arrived in Dargaville from Trounson Kauri Park, was stopped by Mr L. W. Parore, native interpreter, and the Mayor (Mr Jones), who a couple of years ago was appointed an honorary ranger of the Crown forest reserves.
The occupants of the car, the number of which was taken with a view to further proceedings, professed ignorance of any regulations in regard to the taking of native shrubs.
No notices, they said, were posted in the park.
Mr Parore emphasised the necessity of retaining ferns and young native trees, in order to give shade and moisture to the larger trees, without which they would cease to grow.