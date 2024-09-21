Spare the native trees

Poverty Bay Herald, September 1, 1926

(To the Editor of the Herald.)

Sir — I do not know who is responsible for the tree planting at the foot of Gentle Annie adjoining the native bush reserve, but it seems to the passerby that in clearing the ground for planting gums etc., it is a shame to see the way native trees, i.e., titoki, also ngaio, are ruthlessly chopped down to replace with trees much less beautiful.

These native trees if left standing would do the imported trees no harm whatever, and in the meanwhile they stand alone and will do so indefinitely, as instanced along the roadside between the bridge hotel and the Manutuke bridge on Mr J. Clark’s property.

As for shade over the other trees it is well known that the thicker gums are crowded in the straighter and better timber they make.

If these gums are being planted for beauty only they will never excel the native original trees. — I am. etc., NATIVE BUSH.

Raiding of ferns and trees

Waipukurau Press, January 11, 1934

A motor-car containing a number of ferns and native trees, which arrived in Dargaville from Trounson Kauri Park, was stopped by Mr L. W. Parore, native interpreter, and the Mayor (Mr Jones), who a couple of years ago was appointed an honorary ranger of the Crown forest reserves.

The occupants of the car, the number of which was taken with a view to further proceedings, professed ignorance of any regulations in regard to the taking of native shrubs.

No notices, they said, were posted in the park.

Mr Parore emphasised the necessity of retaining ferns and young native trees, in order to give shade and moisture to the larger trees, without which they would cease to grow.

Tree chopping in Kaitieke Valley back in the day.

Trees and soil erosion

Northern Advocate, July 8, 1948

(By Our Gardening Correspondent.)

Enough has been written about soil erosion.

It is very plain for all to see that much good topsoil of our country is being carried away into the sea.

Unkind droughts and floods are playing havoc.

Our country must not be allowed to deteriorate into barren hills and deserts.

This has happened in other countries.

Trees are the solution.

Their roots hold the soil, their leaves conserve moisture, they give shelter from the wind, they break the fall of the rain.

The Norther Advocate's gardening correspondent spoke up for planting all kinds of trees in 1948. Image / Papers Past

Native trees have stood the best of time.

Some exotics may be just as good, but they have not been proved and time is short.

We must not lose that thick mass of mixed native plants that belong to New Zealand alone.

Where it is difficult to plant, sow seed and fence off.

There are native plants suitable for all soils and situations — steep hillsides, wind-swept sea coast, sheltered valleys and swamps.

Plant the beautiful foliage and flowering trees in your gardens and parks.

Plant shelter belts, plant shade trees, fruit trees, hedges, beautiful flower shrubs.

Plant large trees, small trees, native trees, and exotics now.

Don’t miss another season.

- Source: Papers Past



