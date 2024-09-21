Bullocks were used in WW1 to transport supplies, as horses were considered too valuable to be used for this menial task.
Cecil Gordon Lee, known as “Togo Lee,” served in the Auckland Mounted Rifles Regiment from 1914 to 1918.
Lee used bullocks to pull wagons in Egypt and became skilled in shoeing them.
After the war, Lee became a respected blacksmith and trotting horse trainer in Cambridge.
Kem Ormond is a feature writer for NZME community newspapers and The Country.
OPINION
I have written often about the war horses and the huge part they played in World War I – what I didn’t know until this week was that in Egypt, some of the New Zealand soldiers used bullocks to pull wagons that carried supplies.
One such soldier was Cecil Gordon Lee, affectionately known as “Togo Lee” who was consigned to the Auckland Mounted Rifles Regiment.
Not long after he settled in Cambridge, Lee purchased a blacksmith business from McMillan Bros in Kirkwood St, which he operated until it was taken over by his son Gordon in 1953.
Lee became the blacksmith in the area, he was highly regarded when it came to shoeing and it was nothing for him to shoe four draught horses every morning before breakfast so that a team would not be held up to do their day’s work.
He made all his own horseshoes and was affectionately known as a man who shod horses because he loved them.
Eventually, a new blacksmith shop was built in 1953 at the Cambridge trotting track and the blacksmiths were Gordon Lee and his son Ross, who started working for his father in 1974.
Ross eventually left his farriering behind to become a paramedic.
A book about Lee’s daughter, My Life: Special Memories as related by Beryl Lee, was compiled by a Hospice Waikato volunteer life reviewer and given to the family in June 2010. Togo Lee’s grandson (and Beryl’s nephew) Ross supplied me with a copy.
From the various, photos, and memories written about Beryl,I can see Togo Lee was a man with high principles, hard work was just second nature to him, loved his family, his horses were his life and he was a very humble man.
Among those old photos that had been filed away was a card sent from the war office, “for gallant and distinguished services in the Field”.
One of the lines read, “I have it in command from the King to record His Majesty’s high appreciation of the services rendered.”