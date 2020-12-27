The Country's Best Bits 2020: It's Sunday Punday!

Baaa-hahaha.

Every week, fans of The Country's Facebook page are bombarded with a post shouting - "It's Sunday Punday!"

For about five years now, on a Sunday morning Facebook word-nerds have revelled in these sometimes clever, often awful, but mostly groan-inducing Dad Jokes.

Most people will agree that 2020 has been tough and laughs have been few and far between, so here at The Country, we've decided to bring a bit of Sunday Punday charm to the website.

However - after reading some of these - "charm" may not be the word most people would reach for.

So, without further ado - here are the top five Sunday Punday puns of 2020.

Enjoy!

The Country's Top Five Sunday Pundays of 2020

Coming in at number five is this enlightening entry.

Number four eavesdropped on this bucolic conversation.

Number three involved this sweet protest.

The second most-loved pun of 2020 involved a tricky mathematical equation.

And finally - the top Sunday Punday of 2020 involved a growing dispute between vegans and meat lovers.

If you've waded through that lot you're obviously a pun-tragic. If you've got a gem for Sunday Punday why not send it in to us?

You can get to us at online@thecountry.co.nz

Or you can keep up with the weekly nonsense as a casual observer on The Country Facebook page.