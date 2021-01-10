The Country's Best Bits 2020: Feel good favourites

Best friends forever - Charles the dog and Graham the lamb. Photo / Gareth Richards

Last year was pretty hectic so it's not surprising that some stories slipped through the cracks of the Best Bits 2020 list.

Although there were some gems that may not have made it to the most read stories of the year, they did manage to catch the eye of The Country's online producer.

"Feel good" was the inadvertent theme of this year's list, with animal friendships and farmer hobbies featuring - as well as a runaway sheep, a running dairy farm worker and a story that was actually about a gem.

So here are The Country online producer's favourite - in no particular order.

Hopefully 2021 brings plenty more feel good farming tales!

The Country online producer's favourite feel good stories of 2020

Southland dairy farmer's passion for photography

Photography and farming provided the perfect mix for Edwin Mabonga. The Zimbabwe-born dairy farmer loved the ever-changing rural landscape of Otautau in Southland, where he had earned a reputation for his photography.

In fact, Mabonga's photo fixation was so strong he said "people accuse me of taking more photos than farming."

Read all about it here: Photography and farming the perfect mix for Edwin

Odd couple: Dog and lamb besties go looking for dinner

Graham the lamb and Charles the dog became minor celebrities online after an Onemana resident saw them hanging out on the turnoff to the small coastal town near Whangamatā.

Apparently Charles didn't associate Graham with chasing sheep, so the friendship blossomed.

"They were very sweet, the lamb wouldn't go anywhere without the dog. They were attached at the hip."

Read all about Charles and Graham here: Dog and lamb besties go looking for dinner

The legend of "Gizzy Shrek"

In possibly one of the most Kiwi stories ever - a Gisborne sheep that had evaded capture for five years was finally shorn.

The sheep, which became known as "Gizzy Shrek" produced a record-breaking 13kg fleece.

As his owner put it - "It's a hell of a lot of wool to carry around."

Read all about it here: Gisborne sheep shorn after five years producing record-breaking fleece

Gizzy Shrek bonus content: Find out about the man who clipped the legend here: Meet the shearer who gave "Gizzy Shrek" a haircut

Dairy farm worker to run Queenstown marathon in gumboots

Meet Harrie Chander, the Woodside herd manager who ran the 42km Queenstown Marathon in his gumboots and overalls to show his respect and support for farmers.

Farmers were the "backbone of the country", which had been particularly illustrated during the Covid-19 pandemic, and Chander wanted to thank them.

This article was written before Chander completed his epic run in November last year.

Read all about it here: Dairy farm worker to run Queenstown marathon in gumboots

Auckland jewellers gift rare green diamond to show support for dairy farmers

In February last year, Auckland jewellers Mark and Pamela Beckett showed their love for Kiwi dairy farmers by giving away a rare two-carat diamond valued at $12,000.

"Our lives over the past 40-plus years have revolved around precious gems and we believe Kiwi dairy farmers are gems too," said Mr Beckett.

DairyNZ held a promotion where people were encouraged to nominate a dairy farmer they felt was worthy of receiving the diamond.

This article was extremely popular on The Country's Facebook page, as farmers appreciated the support from the Becketts.

Read all about it here: Auckland jewellers gift rare green diamond to show support for dairy farmers

Green diamond bonus content: Find out who won the competition here: "Hidden gem" dairy farmer wins rare green diamond