Now Wolstenholme has founded the food festival Treats of Taupō, which will run from September 28 to October 6.

The festival provides local producers a platform for eateries and chefs to share their talents – and wonderful food – with New Zealand.

Wolstenholme said she was counting the days until launch.

“We have such a rich and varied cuisine scene here, from our breweries and distilleries to our growers, farmers, organic meat and honey, coffee roasters and chocolatiers, not to mention globally acclaimed restaurants and chefs.”

Treats of Taupō has 24 food events and offers something for every preference and budget.

“The Treat Degustation Tour is a standout event where ticket holders visit five of the best eateries in Taupō across one night,” Wolstenholme said.

“Each eatery – Embra, The Bistro, Plateau, The Brantry and Lionel’s – hosts a course and drink match.”

There was also the Market Takeover, which Wolstenholme said was a great way to meet local suppliers.

Treats of Taupō founder Fleur Wolstenholme is keen to showcase the region's cuisine scene.

“Plus it’s free to have a walk around with specials available for purchase on the day.”

Other highlights include an Indian street food night (Taste of the Streets), a cooking demonstration hosted by popular foodie and content creator Vanya Insull from VJ Cooks, a Kinloch Honey-themed high tea and a coffee roasting and barista skills workshop at Sacred Grounds.

As it’s the school holidays, Wolstenholme said parents could keep their kids entertained with a cupcake decorating contest with Simple Bakes Taupō and a scavenger hunt with Kona Kones.

Wolstenholme said Taupō's local food producers drew inspiration from their surroundings.

“Lakeman Brewing and 5 Mile Distilling both credit the quality of water in Taupō with the quality of their beer and gin and others such as Taupō Beef, Opepe Milk and Kinloch Honey say they owe their flavour-packed produce to the lush landscapes.”

Wolstenholme said Taupō was a small town brimming with interesting people.

“I love it here because there’s everything you could possibly want – stunning scenery, great hikes, proximity to the snow, the water, the bigger cities and an amazing social life.”

She said an influx of young professionals and families since the pandemic had been fantastic for the region.

“Many of them have founded foodie ventures too. It’s been such a fun process to unearth all the amazing things we make and produce here in Taupō.”

If successful, Wolstenholme would like to replicate the festival in 2025 and double the number of events on offer.

“There’s no reason why we can’t – we have so many hidden gems in Taupō along with the talent, the passion, the service and the atmosphere to create something really special.

“It’s high time we put Taupō on the food and drink map!”

Treats of Taupō runs from September 28 to October 6, at various locations around Taupō - find out more here.



