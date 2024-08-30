Brantry Eatery will take part in The Treat Degustation Tour during the Treats of Taupō festival. Photo / That Green Olive
A map of New Zealand highlighting its most delicious destinations got Treats of Taupō founder Fleur Wolstenholme fired up.
Although relatively new to Taupō, Wolstenholme was disappointed her adopted home wasn’t represented on the map.
“It showcased the wines of Hawke’s Bay, kiwifruit of Bay of Plenty and the whitebait of the West Coast - but there was a huge gaping hole where Taupō is and I couldn’t believe it, because our food scene here is unreal.”
Wolstenholme is a digital strategist. She grew up around the British pub scene and arrived in New Zealand from the United Kingdom in 2016.
Once she landed in Taupō she knew she didn’t want to leave.
“We have such a rich and varied cuisine scene here, from our breweries and distilleries to our growers, farmers, organic meat and honey, coffee roasters and chocolatiers, not to mention globally acclaimed restaurants and chefs.”
Treats of Taupō has 24 food events and offers something for every preference and budget.
“The Treat Degustation Tour is a standout event where ticket holders visit five of the best eateries in Taupō across one night,” Wolstenholme said.
“Each eatery – Embra, The Bistro, Plateau, The Brantry and Lionel’s – hosts a course and drink match.”
There was also the Market Takeover, which Wolstenholme said was a great way to meet local suppliers.
“Plus it’s free to have a walk around with specials available for purchase on the day.”
Other highlights include an Indian street food night (Taste of the Streets), a cooking demonstration hosted by popular foodie and content creator Vanya Insull from VJ Cooks, a Kinloch Honey-themed high tea and a coffee roasting and barista skills workshop at Sacred Grounds.
As it’s the school holidays, Wolstenholme said parents could keep their kids entertained with a cupcake decorating contest with Simple Bakes Taupō and a scavenger hunt with Kona Kones.
Wolstenholme said Taupō's local food producers drew inspiration from their surroundings.