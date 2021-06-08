The Country - Road Trip edition

Jamie Mackay (left) farewells Andy Thompson and Rowena Duncum as they head off on the Goldpine Road Trip to Fieldays. Photo / Supplied

Jamie Mackay (left) farewells Andy Thompson and Rowena Duncum as they head off on the Goldpine Road Trip to Fieldays. Photo / Supplied

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay is flying solo as Rowena Duncum hits the road with Andy Thompson on the Goldpine Road Trip to Fieldays. You can track them on the Eagle Technology dashboard and be in the draw to win an Eagle Magic Fishing Experience here!

On with the show:

Rowena Duncum and Andy Thompson:

We caught up with the cast of the "Caravan of Love" on the Goldpine Roadie to the Fieldays.

Fiona Gower:

On today's show we caught up with the rural recipients of Queen's Birthday honours, starting with the former President of Rural Women NZ and former Chair of the Landcare Trust Board.

Dr Jacqueline Rowarth:

One of New Zealand's leading farming academics talked about her latest column, the Methane Muddle, and we pondered what tomorrow's Climate Change Commission report held for the rural sector.

Bruce Wills:

Also honoured yesterday - the former President of Federated Farmers and current Chair of the QE11 National Trust.

Greg Millar and Michael Holdsworth:

We talked to our favourite recipient of a Queen's Birthday Honour.

Phil Duncan:

Monday's resident weather expert made a belated Tuesday appearance, and we discussed the feast and famine which is New Zealand's rainfall.

