Rabobank Best of The Country - June 5, 2021

This week on The Best of The Country, Jamie Mackay caught up with Rabobank's senior animal proteins analyst Angus Gidley-Baird, to talk about the bank's Q2 Beef Quarterly Report.

This week's top interviews were:

Dr Tim Mackle:

The chief executive of DairyNZ said the climate plan must set farmers up to succeed as the Independent Climate Change Commission delivered its final advice to the Government. We also congratulated him on his performance on Q&A's Climate Change panel.

Jane Smith:

The North Otago farmer and award-winning environmentalist talked about the recent Q&A Climate Change panel and also suggested that people should be FC (factually correct) rather than PC (politically correct).

Damien O'Connor:

The Minister of Agriculture talked about his bird's-eye view of the Canterbury flooding and what the government was doing to aid in the recovery.

Angus Gidley-Baird:

Rabobank's senior animal proteins analyst, and co-author of the bank's Q2 Beef Quarterly Report, said global and local factors were driving record beef prices around the world - but we asked why we're not seeing them here in New Zealand?

Bruce Cameron:

The Chairman of Zespri reflected on a record-breaking season with $3.6 billion of global sales and a net profit after tax of $290 million!

Jim Hopkins:

"Water, water, everywhere". But a reliable transport infrastructure and practical carbon emissions plan is nowhere to be seen! So says a fired-up rural raconteur!

Listen below: