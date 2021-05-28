Rabobank Best of The Country - May 29, 2021

This week on The Best of The Country, Jamie Mackay caught up with Rabobank global strategist Michael Every, who had a rather positive report for the state of the world.

This week's top interviews were:

David Seymour:

We asked the Act Party leader if he was really the Leader of the Opposition, whether Judith's days were numbered and why he wanted to "liberate" good teachers?

Dr Jacqueline Rowarth:

One of New Zealand's farming academics challenged whether the levels of nitrates in our drinking water was injurious to our health.

Hunter McGregor:

The Kiwi selling New Zealand venison in Shanghai said his latest venture was setting up the first international New Zealand venison BBQ day. We also discussed the no-nonsense Chinese attitude to the Covid vaccine rollout and Asia's largest food and beverage trade show.

Farmer Tom Martin:

Our UK farming correspondent talked about a free trade deal with Australia, regenerative agriculture, the vaccine rollout and whether Boris's impending nuptials will be good for poll ratings.

Shane McManaway:

We found one of this country's most influential primary sector leaders across the Tasman, on an 11-million-acre Queensland cattle farm. Plus, we updated progress on the south Wairarapa Health Centre that he and his wife were building.

Michael Every:

The Singapore-based global strategist for Rabobank said the end was not nigh for the world, despite some very dark Covid, geopolitical, trade and inflationary clouds on the horizon.

Listen below: