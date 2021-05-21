Rabobank Best of The Country - May 22, 2021

This week on the Best of The Country, Jamie Mackay caught up with Rabobank senior dairy analyst Emma Higgins for a chat about the GDT, the forecast milk price and the migrant worker shortage in the primary sector.

This week's top interviews were:

Quinn Morgan:

We caught up with the newly crowned Young Māori Farmer of the Year, who received the honour at last week's Ahuwhenua Awards in New Plymouth.

Damien O'Connor:

The gloves came off with the Minister of Agriculture. Whose fault was it that we don't have enough labour to keep the wheels of industry turning in the primary sector? The interviewee blamed the interviewer.

Miles Hurrell:

Fonterra's chief executive commented on last night's steady-as-she-goes GDT auction, the prospects for the 21/22 milk forecast, and whether the proposed capital restructure was a case of the cure being worse than the disease.

Emma Higgins:

Rabobank's senior dairy analyst added her commentary to the GDT auction result, the forecast milk price, and the migrant worker shortage in the primary sector.

Jane Smith:

The North Otago farmer and award-winning environmentalist commented on the "Fudge-it Budget," why she wanted to form a gang, and why she reckoned New Zealand could no longer be known as Middle Earth.

Listen below: