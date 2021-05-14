Rabobank Best of The Country - May 15, 2021

This week on The Best of The Country, Jamie Mackay caught up with Rabobank chief executive Todd Charteris, to take a look at the bank's latest Agribusiness Monthly Report.

This week's top interviews were:

Hunter McGregor:

The Kiwi selling New Zealand venison in Shanghai explained why the collapse of the daigou (trade) channel had played a major role in the demise of A2 Milk.

Jim Hopkins:

The rural raconteur and Waitaki District Councillor questioned the true cost of carbon farming and suggested planting trees could be bad for the planet!

Todd Charteris:

The chief executive of Rabobank reviewed the bank's May Agribusiness Monthly Report which saw a largely positive commodity outlook with red meat expected to firm for the remainder of 2021.

Damien O'Connor:

The gloves came off as we debated with the Minister of Agriculture the importance of the Fonterra share price, MIQ spaces for essential primary sector workers and a failed Labour pre-election promise to give local authorities the power to determine what classes of land could be used for forestry in the first six months of its term.

Dr Jacqueline Rowarth:

One of New Zealand's leading farming academics took issue with The Country host's comments that ruminant animals were just like humans and wanted a varied diet.

