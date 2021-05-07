Rabobank Best of The Country - May 8, 2021

This week on The Best of The Country, Jamie Mackay caught up with Rabobank's Head of Sustainable Business Development Blake Holgate, to talk about the Co-op Leader's Forum in Auckland.

This week's top interviews were:

Nadia Lim:

Is a celebrity chef, founder of My Food Bag, a social media influencer and a Wakatipu Basin farmer. She's had enough of dire wool prices so she's doing something about it and speaking out about one of nature's most sustainable, durable and biodegradable materials.

Rob Hewett:

We asked "Chairman Rob" if he was running a dictatorship at our biggest meat processing company, as Silver Fern Farms played musical chairs with its chairmen. Plus, we looked at the climatic and supply link challenges facing the red meat industry.

Jane Smith:

This week the North Otago farmer and former winner of the BFEAs discussed hunting, dirty carbon credits and her new bestie Marion Hobbs. She also talked about farming with two droughts in one season.

Blake Holgate:

Rabobank's Head of Sustainable Business Development talked about this week's Co-op Leader's Forum in Auckland, and pondered who will drive the change to sustainable production in the primary sector - the regulators or the markets?

Judith Collins:

National's reinvigorated leader was relishing the ammunition she'd been given to fire shots at the government in the form of Trevor Mallard, a pay freeze for the public sector and a separatist health and political system.



Doug Avery:

The Resilient Farmer offered drought-affected farmers some first-hand tips on mental health resilience.

Listen below: