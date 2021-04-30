Rabobank Best of The Country - May 1, 2021

This week on The Best of The Country, Jamie Mackay caught up with Rabobank's senior dairy analyst Emma Higgins, to look at the bank's latest Dairy Seasonal Outlook report.

This week's top interviews were:

Dr Jacqueline Rowarth:

One of New Zealand's leading farming academics talked about regenerative agriculture and why climate change was an unintended consequence of fossil fuel use.

Hunter McGregor:

Our Shanghai-based correspondent explained why New Zealand exporters were facing increasing scrutiny getting produce into China. Plus, we looked at the insatiable demand the Chinese have for crawfish. We also talked a bit of forestry.

Sir Eion Edgar:

Our go-to money man on The Country explained some of the rationale behind the fall from grace of a former sharemarket darling, A2 Milk.

Emma Higgins:

RaboResearch's senior dairy analyst had great news for dairy farmers, with the bank's latest Dairy Seasonal Outlook report forecasting a farmgate milk price of $7-60kg/MS for the 2021/22 season.

Geoff Ross:

We talked to the owner (alongside his wife Justine) of Lake Hawea Station - a 6,500 ha station running 10,000 Merinos and 200 Angus cows - about being named as New Zealand's first certified carbon positive farm.

Jacinda Ardern:

The Prime Minister commented on regenerative agriculture, carbon positive farming, National Party claims of a segregated health system and the media ranking her Cabinet's performance.

