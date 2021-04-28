Environmental Protection Authority calls for information on glyphosate

Photo / 123rf.com

The Environmental Protection Authority (EPA) is calling for information on the use of the herbicide glyphosate in New Zealand.

This weed killer has been used by home gardeners, farmers, and councils in New Zealand since the 1970s.

Although it is commonly known as the active ingredient in Roundup, there are 89 mixtures containing glyphosate that are approved for use in this country.

The EPA said it was seeking information from New Zealanders - including industry and the general public - about the manufacture, importation, and patterns of use of glyphosate in New Zealand.

It was also interested in information on the availability of alternatives, and any impacts on Māori.

Glyphosate was currently approved for use in the European Union until 15 December 2022, and could be used there until that date, EPA's General Manager, Hazardous Substances and New Organism Dr Chris Hill said.

The European Chemicals Agency (ECHA) and the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) were in the process of reviewing the classification and approval of glyphosate, with their conclusions set to be released in mid-2022, Hill said.

"Issuing a call for information now will enable us to have a greater understanding of the New Zealand context by the time the EU findings are published, and ensure we're better prepared to assess those findings."

There was an ongoing public debate about the effects of glyphosate on environmental and human health, Hill said.

"Our position at this time remains that products containing glyphosate are safe to use when all the rules (controls) around their use are followed."

"This is in line with the current regulatory opinion in Australia, Canada, the European Union and the United States."

The EPA monitored international developments and continually reviewed global research on hazardous substances, including glyphosate, Hill said.

"We have no evidence that risks associated with using glyphosate, or its hazardous nature, have changed."

However, the EPA felt it was the right time to take another look at glyphosate, Hill said.

"This is something we have been considering for some time, and is in line with our stance as a proactive regulator - putting the environment and the health of people front and centre."

The call for information would provide the EPA with more detail on how glyphosate was currently being used in New Zealand, as it was possible it had changed since it was approved for use.

"We want to understand whether products containing glyphosate may be damaging the environment or human health, despite the clear rules in place. We also want to know about the economic benefits of glyphosate's use, and any potential alternatives. The information gathered will be used to help inform our next steps," Hill said.

The call for information will remain open until 5.00 pm August 27, 2021.