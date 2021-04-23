Rabobank Best of the Country - April 24, 2021

This week on The Best of The Country, Jamie Mackay spoke to Rabobank's National Manager Farm Support, Jeffrey Morrison on the bank's latest initiative to get young people into agriculture.

This weeks top interviews were:

David Seymour:

We asked the Act Party leader if he was really the de facto leader of the Opposition. We also asked if free speech in this country is in danger of being cancelled.

Pita Alexander:

The Christchurch farm accountant went back in time to 1991 to compare the fortunes of sheep and beef farmers in the intervening 30 years. Plus, we looked at the relative returns from dairy, horticulture, forestry and sheep/beef.

Jim Hopkins:

The rural raconteur didn't see the funny side of some of the government's health, environmental and forestry reforms this week. Plus, he had a positive message for misery merchants.

Jeffrey Morrison:

Rabobank's National Manager Farm Support talked about the bank's latest initiative to get our youngest and brightest into agriculture and, ultimately, farm ownership.

Judith Collins:

The National Party leader shared her thoughts on Five Eyes and a separatist health system that she said should be about poverty, not race.

Mike Petersen:

The Central Hawkes Bay farmer, is also a former Chairman of Beef + Lamb NZ, and a former Special Agricultural Trade Envoy . He talked about the challenges of trade with China and the challenges of droughts.

Listen below: