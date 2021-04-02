Rabobank Best of The Country - April 3, 2021

This week on the Best of The Country, Jamie Mackay spoke to Rabobank chief executive Todd Charteris about the bank's Rural Confidence Survey.

This week's top interviews were:

Steve Maharey:

The former Labour Cabinet Minister and Vice Chancellor of Massey University talked about New Zealand Agrifood Week, the domestic timber shortage, Winston Peters and the Suez Canal crisis.

Ele Ludemann:

The high-profile North Otago shared her very moving mental health story.

Todd Muller:

National's Trade spokesperson commented on the fragility of world trade supply links, why globalisation is important to New Zealand, why he doesn't own more than one house and why families are so important in supporting mental health sufferers.

Chris Russell:

Our Australian correspondent talked about the recovery from the NSW floods, the latest Covid lockdown and how Australian wool was finding its way to North Korea.

Dr. Jacqueline Rowarth:

One of New Zealand's leading farming academics, in an excellent column on food security, said tomatoes at 8c/kg had become a distant memory, as the world battled to feed a burgeoning population of 9-10 billion people by 2050.

Todd Charteris:

Rabobank's chief executive reviewed the bank's Rural Confidence Survey which saw farmer sentiment rise sharply to now sit at its highest level since early 2018, even though concern over government policy remained the main worry for those with a pessimistic outlook.

Listen below: