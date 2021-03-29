How farming gives Sam Whitelock a 'mental break' from rugby

Farmstrong ambassador and All Black, Sam Whitelock. Photo / Supplied

Rugby star Sam Whitelock has been working on his mental health for 11 years now and has learned a very valuable lesson.

As an All Black leading an active lifestyle, Whitelock knows from experience how easy it is to get overloaded.

"You can't be going flat out with rugby and then be off hunting or doing all these other social activities," he told The Country's Jamie Mackay.

Whitelock advised taking time out to "reset and get ready for the next big challenge".

"You can't just be full throttle the whole time."

Farmstrong is a nationwide wellbeing programme for the rural community. Whitelock became an ambassador after watching his parents deal with the challenge of losing stock, following a salmonella outbreak on their Manawatū dairy farm.

"It put a massive amount of pressure on Dad and Mum and I thought, well, if I can help out in any way, why wouldn't I be involved?"

Listen below:

"That's where it started and here we are a few years later and hopefully we're making a massive difference."

Although Whitelock "grew up in the milking shed," he recently bought a sheep and beef property in the Hawke's Bay.

Currently, his busy lifestyle stopped him and his family from spending more time on-farm.

However, the Covid-19 lockdown last year gave the Whitelocks an opportunity to "turn a negative into a positive."

"We spent all of lockdown up there and it was awesome to get to know the farm a bit better."

The farm gave Whitelock a chance to get away from the "organisation stuff and planning" of his day-to-day life, and get involved with "a lot of hard physical labour" instead.

"I love getting out there and having that mental break away from rugby."

Whitelock also got to indulge his passion for outdoor activities, such as fishing and hunting.

"The challenge I'm going to have is when I am full-time farming is, what is my release from farming going to be?"

One option was to take a break from the farm to speak to "local rugby kids".

"Getting that balance right will be critical for myself and the family."

Also in today's interview: Whitelock and Mackay talked a bit of footy.

Where to get help:

Rural Support Trust: 0800 787 254

Lifeline: 0800 543 354 (available 24/7)

Suicide Crisis Helpline: 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO) (available 24/7)

Youthline: 0800 376 633

Kidsline: 0800 543 754 (available 24/7)

Whatsup: 0800 942 8787 (1pm to 11pm)

Depression helpline: 0800 111 757 (available 24/7)

If it is an emergency and you feel like you or someone else is at risk, call 111.