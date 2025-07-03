Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Country

Dairy prices fall again, but NZ analyst predicts slump won’t last

RNZ
2 mins to read

Dairy prices fell for the fourth consecutive auction this week. Photo / 123rf

Dairy prices fell for the fourth consecutive auction this week. Photo / 123rf

By RNZ

An analyst says the new season dip in global dairy prices is likely to be temporary.

Dairy prices fell for the fourth consecutive auction this week, with the average price down more than 4% to US$4274.

The price of whole milk powder, which strongly influences the payouts for

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from The Country

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Country