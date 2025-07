The Country's Jamie Mackay (left) catches up with Ruralco chairman Sir David Carter in Ashburton.

Today on The Country radio show, host Jamie Mackay broadcast live from Ruralco in Ashburton, where he caught up with the cooperative’s chairman, former Speaker of the House Sir David Carter, to get his thoughts on politics, agriculture and forestry.

The chairman of Ruralco, and Banks Peninsula farmer, on the history of the co-operative.

Carter is also the former Speaker of the House and former Minister of Agriculture and Forestry, so he discusses the state of today’s politics and agriculture.