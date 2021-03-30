Todd Muller: The conversation we need to have about mental health

National's Minister for Trade and Export Growth, Todd Muller. Photo / Supplied

National MP Todd Muller's mental health story is well known. It played out in the public domain last year and he has spoken openly about his experience.

However, today Muller wanted to start a conversation about the people who support those going through a mental health struggle.

He was concerned the effect of mental health on "the husbands and wives and partners of the people who are suffering," was going unnoticed.

Last year, Muller was National's leader for just 53 days before announcing he was stepping down from the role for health reasons.

He later revealed he was struggling with anxiety and panic attacks, something that he had never experienced.

Muller's wife Michelle was his support person during this time, and he saw the strain it put her under, he told The Country's Jamie Mackay.

"I know from experience that it was a huge stress on Michelle last year when she was putting the emotional scaffolding around me to try and stop me falling."

Listen to the full interview below:

"I think that happens in a lot of homes in New Zealand."

Muller believed it occurred in rural New Zealand homes as well, with those supporting a farmer in need.

"They can see the farmer's out isolated, falling, and can see the pain and anguish that he's going through."

"But the acute stress and anguish for the partner or wife to try to assist him through that – that is often not talked about."

There needed to be support for family members and partners who were "often deeply anguished themselves, although not going through a mental health episode," Muller said.

"That's got to be part of our conversation."

It wasn't only Michelle who helped Muller through his experience, as he also drew inspiration from Sir John Kirwan's mental health message.

"I don't think I could still be in this job if it wasn't for John Kirwan all those years ago normalising the fact that these things happen for a lot of New Zealanders," he said.

"A politician falling over like I did last year? That would've been the end of it 10 years ago."

Muller's mental health was "much better" these days and he credited Kirwan's influence.

"Huge thanks to him, he does a remarkable job."

Also in today's interview: Muller talked about how globalisation was affecting New Zealand agriculture and indulged Mackay in his fascination with the Ever Given in the Suez Canal.