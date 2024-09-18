The New Zealand Education Institute Te Riu Roa and the New Zealand Principals’ Federation also called on the Government last week to slow down the implementation of new structured math and English curriculum.
New NCEA literacy and numeracy online tests have also come under fire from secondary school principals around the country.
Education Minister Erica Stanford said extra support is being provided to area schools in North Canterbury, with curriculum advisers visiting schools, assisting with teacher-only days and providing webinars.
The schools also have the support of the ministry’s area school leadership adviser Stephen Beck, who is taking a year out from his role as principal at Hurunui College.
“Support will be ongoing as the local team looks to ensure our rural area schools have the assistance they require to implement and embed these changes.”
But she said introducing structured literacy and numeracy will take time, especially for schools teaching it for the first time.