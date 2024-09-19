Advertisement
Listen to The Country online: Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters on Parliament standards

Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters spoke to The Country's Jamie Mackay today. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Today on The Country radio show, host Jamie Mackay catches up with Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters, who thinks standards in Parliament have slipped.

Winston Peters:

New Zealand has narrowly avoided a technical recession, but we ask the Deputy Prime Minister and NZ First leader if the world is on the verge of an economic recovery.

Plus, we talk trade with Donald Trump, whether Parliament is in “a state of decay” after he took issue with Te Pāti Māori MP Takuta Ferris, and if “Sir Winston” is on the cards anytime soon.

Peter Newbold:

How much is your farm worth? We take our monthly look at the state of the rural market with the general manager of PGG Wrightson Real Estate.


Hunter McGregor:

He’s Roxburgh born and bred but these days he makes a living selling meat in Shanghai. He’s survived the biggest typhoon to hit the city in 75 years, but how is the Chinese economy surviving?

Chris Russell:

Our Australian correspondent talks about the Bledisloe Cup, methane emissions and whether paraquat should be banned.

