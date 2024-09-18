He said rural interests were different to urban interests and the latest rating review had unfairly distributed the rates burden on to farmers and primary producers.

Alistair and Jenny Boyne would also advocate for rural councillors at the hearing.

Their submission asked for one rural councillor for each of the Greytown, Featherston and Martinborough wards.

They also wanted the council to establish a rural and coastal advisory group.

Dan Riddiford of Te Awaiti Station, who was also scheduled to speak to his submission today, said rural communities were under economic pressure and could not afford any increases in rates to “pay for wasteful expenditure”.

“The sole benefit that rural communities receive from councils is their pro rata share of the roading network, while urban residents have many extra services and three waters and intensive planning provided,” he said.

The council’s proposed representation for the next election is two ward councillors for each town, one Māori ward councillor, two at-large councillors, and a mayor.

Having an at-large ward provided a more equitable say on the make-up of council.

It meant those on the general ward would elect five of the 10 council members (two wards, two at large, and the mayor).

Those on the Māori roll would elect four of the 10 council members (one Māori ward, two at large, and the mayor).

Without an at-large ward, those on the Māori roll would only elect two council members (one Māori ward and the mayor).

The council’s representation proposal also retained community boards in Greytown, Featherston and Martinborough.

Once the council’s representation proposal is reviewed and finalised, it will be publicly notified.

Any appeals would be forwarded to the Local Government Commission which would make the final decision by April 2025.

