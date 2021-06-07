Goldpine Road Trip to Fieldays: Win an Eagle Magic fishing experience

Photo / Supplied

Andy and Ro are on the Goldpine Road Trip to Fieldays and The Country and Eagle Technology want to celebrate by giving you and five mates a chance to win a fishing experience on Eagle Magic!

How to win

Make sure you keep your eye on the Gold Pine Road Trips to Fieldays on the trusty Eagle Technology dashboard below.

Everyday Andy or Ro will upload a photo of a landmark on the dashboard - all you have to do is name that landmark and fill in your details in the entry form below and you're in to win!

Can't see the dashboard? Check it out here.

More about Eagle Magic

Eagle Magic is a Riviera 42, powered by two 535HP Cummins with an effortless 20 knot cruising speed.

Her dedicated skipper has a detailed knowledge of the Hauraki Gulf, with insider knowledge on where to find the fish.

Onboard, Eagle Magic features state-of-the-art AV, air-con and a modern galley, with a clear enclosed flybridge so you won't miss a thing, including probable sightings of the dolphins that make the gulf their home.

We bring the bait, and we provide all the gear, all you need do is turn up and throw over your line!

Terms and Conditions

• Competition opens on Tuesday June 8 at 9am and closes Wednesday June 16 at 5pm.

• Travel not included - winner needs to make their own way to Auckland.

• Prize will go to one person who can take five people on board.

• One entry per day per person.

• The winner will be announced on The Country on Thursday June 17.

• Entries are limited to New Zealand residents, and exclude staff members of Eagle Technology Group Ltd.

• The winner must claim and use the prize by March 31 2022.

• Read NZME's generic terms and conditions here.

Enter below