The Country - Coffee edition

Phil Duncan:

We caught up with Monday's weather expert on a Tuesday. We asked him if there might be a bit of rain on the way this week.

Jane Smith:

Today the North Otago farmer was concerned about Significant Natural Area mapping and how it could affect landowners all over New Zealand.

Farmer Tom:

Rowena caught up with UK farmer Tom Martin for an update on the weather, and how his "Facetime a Farmer" initiative was getting on.

Dick Tayler:

Today the Commonwealth games medallist shared his royal stories, including a chance meeting with Prince Philip, and the time he called Elizabeth II, "Mrs Queen".

Hunter McGregor:

Our China correspondent reported from Shanghai, the city with the most coffee shops in the world.

Neville Maindonald:

The General Manager of New Plymouth golf club Ngamotu Links talked to Jamie about how Covid-19 has been good for golf.

