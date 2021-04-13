The Country - Coffee edition

Today on The Country, Rowena Duncum spoke to China correspondent Hunter McGregor, who was reporting from the city with the most coffee shops in the world - Shanghai.
On with the show:
Phil Duncan:
We caught up with Monday's weather expert on a Tuesday. We asked him if there might be a bit of rain on the way this week.
Jane Smith:
Today the North Otago farmer was concerned about Significant Natural Area mapping and how it could affect landowners all over New Zealand.
Farmer Tom:
Rowena caught up with UK farmer Tom Martin for an update on the weather, and how his "Facetime a Farmer" initiative was getting on.
Dick Tayler:
Today the Commonwealth games medallist shared his royal stories, including a chance meeting with Prince Philip, and the time he called Elizabeth II, "Mrs Queen".
Hunter McGregor:
Our China correspondent reported from Shanghai, the city with the most coffee shops in the world.
Neville Maindonald:
The General Manager of New Plymouth golf club Ngamotu Links talked to Jamie about how Covid-19 has been good for golf.
Listen below: