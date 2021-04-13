The Country - Coffee edition

Website of the Year

The Country

Today on The Country, Rowena Duncum spoke to China correspondent Hunter McGregor, who was reporting from the city with the most coffee shops in the world - Shanghai.

On with the show:

Phil Duncan:

We caught up with Monday's weather expert on a Tuesday. We asked him if there might be a bit of rain on the way this week.

Jane Smith:

Today the North Otago farmer was concerned about Significant Natural Area mapping and how it could affect landowners all over New Zealand.

Farmer Tom:

Rowena caught up with UK farmer Tom Martin for an update on the weather, and how his "Facetime a Farmer" initiative was getting on.

Dick Tayler:

Today the Commonwealth games medallist shared his royal stories, including a chance meeting with Prince Philip, and the time he called Elizabeth II, "Mrs Queen".

Hunter McGregor:

Our China correspondent reported from Shanghai, the city with the most coffee shops in the world.

Neville Maindonald:

The General Manager of New Plymouth golf club Ngamotu Links talked to Jamie about how Covid-19 has been good for golf.

Listen below:

