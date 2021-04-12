The Country - Tiny Pub edition

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay and Sam "Lashes" Casey host the show live from Pungarehu in Taranaki, where they're at the Barrett family farm in the Emerson's Tiny Pub.

On with the show:

Kevin "Smiley" Barrett:

We caught up with the father of the Barrett clan who managed to get the Emerson's Tiny Pub onto his property - after some "creative gardening".

Geoff the Chef:

Geoff gave Jamie a mouth-watering report of what's on the menu from Affco at the Tiny Pub.

Kane Barrett:

The eldest Barrett son and livestock buyer for Affco gave an update on the market and reflected on his rugby career.

Alistair Mackintosh:

Lincoln College graduate and father of one-test All Black Jamie, Alistair Mackintosh reminisced on the time he "hijacked" Prince Philip in 1973.

Greg Menzies:

Emerson's sales and marketing manager had a chat to The Country about how the day was going so far, and the Tiny Pub Tour around New Zealand.

Marcus Henson:

Affco's Taranaki, Manawatu-Wanganui and Wairarapa regional manager gave Jamie an update on the red meat sector.

Shrimp:

Emerson's Tiny Pub's Tiny Driver talked about having "the best job ever," and navigating a PC world at 4 foot 6.

