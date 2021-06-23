Sheep dog trials: Annual Tux yarding challenge returns to Ohingaiti

Sheena Martin & Troy at the pen for fourth place. Photo / Supplied

It was good to see the annual Tux Yarding challenge back at Ohingaiti after being held at Maree Palmer & Bernard Arends' farm on Graham Rd, Dannevirke, last year because of Covid-19 issues.

The event was well attended with many coming from Northland, Bay of Plenty, Waikato, Gisborne and Hawke's Bay/Wairarapa. Secretary Kathryn Oliver did a great job leading into the event and maintaining the smooth flow of competitors and dogs over the four days.

Josh Brennan from Ruahine, who has taken over as convenor from former Wanganui Centre president Paul Evans who now farms at Dannevirke, has picked up the reins. He was ably supported by Wayne Falkner and other Wanganui Centre club members who all pitched in and helped out with setting up the Tux yarding course and the Trans Tasman course which was run in conjunction with the main event, and working the sheep prior to the event.

The Henderson family provided the well-grown ewe hoggets for the two trials. It was acknowledged how they carried over these sheep especially for the event, something that was greatly appreciated by the club. The Hendersons have always put sheep up for this annual event and the club has always been happy to work in with their farming operations - put quite simply, without sheep there would be no Tux yarding challenge.

Emma and Josh did a wonderful job catering for the travellers and competitors over the four days.

Bob Bruce & Susan won the Ohingaiti Tux competition. Photo / Supplied

The final was run on Sunday. Sixteen dogs made the run-off including two Wanganui Centre trialists, Wayne Falkner with Roz and Don White with Roy from Mataroa. They both finished down the order but quite often the sheep decide the end result.

The two Bobs - Berger and Bruce, both well known consistent Tux winners - took out the top places with Bob Bruce and Susan pipping Bob Berger and Lad by a clear margin of 2 points.

Two women made the final - Sheena Martin and Troy from Wairoa who placed fourth and Laura Geering with Prince from Waikato who was sixth. Both women have been very consistent competitors at these events over recent years, with Sheena judging the NZ Tux finals twice.

Bo Milner and his timekeeper Donna Milner from Dannevirke Judged the Ohingaiti Tux Yarding Challenge and Ian Burling from Turakina did the Trans Tasman event.

Results

Ohingaiti Tux: 1 B Bruce & Susan 95; 2 B Berger & Lad 93; 3 Leo Jecentho & Tess 91.25; 4 S Martin & Roy 91; 5 B Bryson & Smith 90; 6 L Geering & Prince 89.5; 7 L Grattan & Crew 88; 8 L Jecentho & Zig 82.25; 9 B Strong & Trixie 87; 10 G Wellington & Murphy 86.5; 11 G Cottle & Dodge 83; 12 B Berger & Roy 81.5; 13 W Falkner & Roz 81; 14 G Northcott & Jay 71.5; 15 D White & Roy 65; 16 B Arends & Sav 54.

Trans Tasman

Thursday: 1 B Gilbert & Joe 83; 2 J Joslin & Jen 72; 3 G Wellington & Seamus 69.

Friday: 1 C Baker & Ned 91; 2 C Baker 87; 3 B Strong & Trixie 83.

Saturday: 1 B Bruce & Susan 92; 2 L Geering & Prince 86; 3 L Jecentho & Tess 85.

The next event on the show trial calendar is the Taranaki Indoor Sheep Dog Trial which starts on Friday, July 2, with the final on Sunday, July 4, held in the TSB Stadium Egmont A&P Showgrounds. Please come along and support their charity St John Hāwera.

* Brenda O'Leary is the publicity officer for the New Zealand Sheep Dog Trial Association's Wanganui Centre.