Sheepdog trials: Competitors face challenge in Centre championships at Ohingaiti

Paul Evans and Richie were the centre shorthead winners. Photo / Supplied

The penultimate hill sheep dog trial in the Wanganui Centre took place on April 15-18 and was run in conjunction with the Property Brokers Wanganui Centre Championships at Ohingaiti on Weston Rd.

The heading courses and zig-zag hunt are on Gavin and Diane Reeves' property and the straight hunt is on Mark Anderson's farm.

The heading courses are a real challenge and, rather than turn competitors away, the desire to conquer them seems to encourage trialists back every year. Club president Brad Moore supplies the sheep for the trial.

The longhead is run on a pretty formidable hill which was harder because of the long grass, certainly proving a test for man, dog and judge.

Charlotte Georges, in her first year sheep dog trialling, made the centre run-off in this event. Charlotte, who works for Mike Cranstone at Mangamahu, is very enthusiastic about the sport.

Longtime club secretary Paul Evans, who has also been the Wanganui Centre president for many years and the main organiser of the Ohingaiti Tux yarding challenge, has moved out of the Wanganui centre to a farm at Dannevirke.

He bowed out in a blaze of glory, winning the Wanganui Centre shorthead title by a large margin with Richie, who showed his class, dominating the very lively lambs with a beautiful touch and some very smooth moves.

Kathryn Oliver and Shy lead the top heading dog challenge. Photo / Supplied

Dermott Mullins and Jay from Mataroa won the open longhead and also took the centre longhead, which is decided on the aggregate of the first run and the run-off.

Jonathon Smailes and Havoc won the open straight hunt and were third in the centre.

Craig Johns and his maiden dog Clay were fifth in the straight hunt and won the centre straight hunt, and James Maher took out the zig-zag open hunt and the centre zig-zag hunt with Rogue.

The trial was well attended and the changeable weather didn't deter anyone. The time put in by the judges Loyd Bishop from Taranaki (longhead), and Waikato's Leo Jecentho (shorthead), Ali Reed (straight hunt) and Chris Baker (zig-zag hunt) was acknowledged and appreciated.

Kathryn Oliver, who placed second in the shorthead with Shy, leads the top heading dog challenge with 21 points and Jamie Shrubsall and Stag are on top in the huntaway section with 19 points.

The Otairi club will hold the last trial in the Wanganui centre this weekend at Otiwhiti Station, Hunterville.

The North Island Championships start at Masterton on April 26.

Results

Class 1: 1, D Mullins & Jay 93; 2, S Murphy & Lace 92; 3, L Schmidt & Jed 91; 4, G Wellington & J Lo 90.5; 5, P Evans & Richie 90.

Intermediate: A Ryan & Mist 89.5.

Maiden: A George & Trip.

Class 2: 1, G Wellington & J Lo 91; 2, K Oliver & Shy 90.25; 3, J Petersen & Cap 88.5; 4, N Clark & Jan 88; 5, W Clare & Trac 87.25.

Intermediate: M Williams & Flash 82.5.

Maiden: A George & Trip.

Class 3: 1, J Maher & Rogue 96; 2, G Spence & Ben 95.5; 3, M McMurray & Kate 95; 4, J Smailes & Havoc 94.5; 5. C Johns & Rum 92.

Intermediate: A Coleman & Peppa 93.

Maiden: C Johns & Clay 92.

Class 4: 1, J Smailes & Havoc 97.5; 2, M McMurray & Jed 97; 3, B Gower & May 96 5; 4, B Parkinson & Tex 96.2; 5, C Johns & Clay 96.

Intermediate: B Parkinson & Tex 96.2.

Maiden: A Von Pien & Gear 95.

Centre results

Class 1: 1, J Mullins & Jay 183; 2, P Evans & Richie 180; 3, B Gilbert & Joe 179; 4, A Ryan & Mist 174.5; 5, C Georges & Poss 164.

Class 2: 1, P Evans & Richie 173; 2, K Oliver & Shy 155.5; 3, G Drake & Baldy 138; 4, W Clare & Trac 116.75; 5, W Falkner & Roz 84.5.

Class 3: 1, J Maher & Rogue 191.5; 2, G Spence & Ben 190.5; 3, C Johns & Rum 187; 4, M McMurray & Kate 185.25, 5, J Smailes & Havoc 184.5.

Class 4: 1, C Johns & Clay 193; 2, B Parkinson & Tex 192.5; 3, J Smailes & Havoc 189; 4, A Von Pein & Gear 185; 5, M McMurray & Kate 127.