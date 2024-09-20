Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Country

Listen to The Country online with Jamie Mackay: Methane vaccine funding with AgriZero boss Wayne McNee

The Country
Quick Read
AgriZeroNZ chief executive Wayne McNee spoke to The Country's Jamie Mackay about a methane vaccine today. Photo / Bevan Conley

AgriZeroNZ chief executive Wayne McNee spoke to The Country's Jamie Mackay about a methane vaccine today. Photo / Bevan Conley

Today on The Country radio show, host Jamie Mackay catches up with Wayne McNee, chief executive of AgriZeroNZ, to talk about multimillion-dollar funding for a methane vaccine.

On with the show:

Chris Brandolino:

We ask Niwa’s principal scientist for some calm spring weather.


Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Wayne McNee:

The chief executive of AgriZeroNZ says two key players are stepping up their support of a methane vaccine with multimillion-dollar funding for a new company, Lucidome Bio.

AgriZeroNZ and the New Zealand Agricultural Greenhouse Gas Research Centre will provide $13.5 million ($8.5m and $5m respectively) to Lucidome Bio, which is spearheading the next phase in the country’s pioneering methane vaccine research.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Stu Duncan and Stu Loe:

Today’s farmer panel comes to us from North Canterbury and Palmerston North (even though Stu Duncan farms in the Maniototo).

Smiley Barrett and Tim Myers:

We take a trip to Sydney ahead of tomorrow’s first Bledisloe Test, and we try (unsuccessfully) to reunite a panel from the past.

Barry Soper:

Our political correspondent looks back on whether Opposition leader Chris Hipkins is on the chopping block, and we discuss Prime Minister Christopher “It’s not about the frickin targets” Luxon and the media.

Listen below:


Save

Latest from The Country

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Country