The chief executive of AgriZeroNZ says two key players are stepping up their support of a methane vaccine with multimillion-dollar funding for a new company, Lucidome Bio.

AgriZeroNZ and the New Zealand Agricultural Greenhouse Gas Research Centre will provide $13.5 million ($8.5m and $5m respectively) to Lucidome Bio, which is spearheading the next phase in the country’s pioneering methane vaccine research.

Stu Duncan and Stu Loe:

Today’s farmer panel comes to us from North Canterbury and Palmerston North (even though Stu Duncan farms in the Maniototo).

Smiley Barrett and Tim Myers:

We take a trip to Sydney ahead of tomorrow’s first Bledisloe Test, and we try (unsuccessfully) to reunite a panel from the past.

Barry Soper:

Our political correspondent looks back on whether Opposition leader Chris Hipkins is on the chopping block, and we discuss Prime Minister Christopher “It’s not about the frickin targets” Luxon and the media.

