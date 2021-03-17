Sheepdog trials: Club powerhouse claims open maiden win and second at Parikino

Roy Pullen and Jimmy at the pen at the Parapara/Makirikiri trial. Photo / Supplied

The Parapara/Makirikiri sheepdog trial club held their annual trial on the Shaw family farm at Parikino on March 13-14.

Both days were held up by low fog but once that cleared, the sun kicked in and it was all on.

Richard Shaw provided the male lambs on the shorthead and the feedback was excellent, with a reasonable amount of completed runs. Cody Wickham put up male lambs for the longhead and most were happy with them.

The Morikau ewes that were used on both hunts gave everyone a chance. The straight hunt still has a few issues to sort before next year and judge Grant Magee gave the club some pointers as to how they could improve things. Club president Duncan Atkinson has taken that on board.

The highlight of the trial was club member and former president Roy Pullen winning the straight hunt with Paws and taking second place with Wag, both maiden dogs. They cleaned up the intermediate and open/maiden prizes as well. Roy is a real powerhouse in the club and does a heap of work. Other club members to feature were Morgan Monk second in longhead, maiden/man Phillip Palmer 5th longhead with Spot, Hamish Thompson and Matt McMurray both featured in the hunts.

The perennial John Journeaux from the Raetihi club won the zig-zag hunt with his intermediate dog Raid, who only broke maiden ranks at the Raetihi trial earlier this month. Gavin Smith from that club also broke into open company, with Chase taking out the longhead.

Big thanks go to Keown Honda for providing the side-by-side for the weekend, it was invaluable for getting lunches and smokos out to liberators, judges etc, and a special mention for Graeme Houlihan from major sponsors Isuzu Harvey Round Motors, who came out and put up the gazebo at the longhead.

Poukiore is the next centre trial on March 20-21.

Results:

Open: Class 1: 1, G Smith Chase 95.2; 2, M Monk Izzy 95; 3, C Journeaux Frost 93.5; 4, G Drake Baldy 93; 5, P Palmer Spot 92.7.

Intermediate: G Smith Chase 95.2.

Open/maiden: P Palmer Spot 92.7.

Class 2: 1, G Drake Baldy 96.5; 2, L Gratten Abby 96; 3, L Patterson Ridge: 4, J Bartlett Bluey 92; 5, C Journeaux Frost 91.5.

Intermediate: G Drake Baldy 96.5.

Open/maiden: R Pullen Jimmy 86.

Class 3: 1, J Journeaux Raid 95; 2, B Parkinson Tex 94; 3, D Gallien Troop 93.75; 4, G Spence Gemma; 93.5; 5, H Thompson Jill 93.25.

Intermediate: J Journeaux Raid 95.

Open/maiden: G Spence Gemma 93.5.

Class 4: 1, R Pullen Paws 93; 2, R Pullen Wag 92.5; 3, H Thompson Jed 92; 4, H Thompson Charm 91.5; 5, M McMurray Jed 91.

Intermediate: R Pullen Paws 93.

Open/maiden: R Pullen Paws 93.

Mataroa

The Mataroa Trial took place on March 5-6 on the Coogan Estate and the P&D Mickelson property at Mataroa. Gavin Drake and Shane Collier supplied the sheep for the four courses, which were trucked in and held over for the duration of the trial.

Club secretary Dan Kirkby was very pleased with entries and led a good team, who put on two great days of sheepdog trialling.

Kathryn Oliver and Shy from the Raetihi club led the heading dogs in the Wanganui centre and Josh Brennan and Hung from the Ruahine club are on top in the huntaway section.

Results:

Open: Class 1, K Oliver Shy 96.5; 2, P Evans Richie 95.5; 3, S Ponsonby Chook 95; 4, C Johns Jill 94.5; 5, J Maher Guy 94.

Intermediate: S Ponsonby Chook 95.

Maiden: F Smith Meg 90.

Class 2: 1, P Evans Trump 86.5; 2, J Shrubsall Whip 84; 3, G Smith Chase 83; 4, P London Stomp 82.5; 5, W Clare Chief 82.

Intermediate: P Evans Trump 86.5.

Maiden: G Mead Lee 76.

Class 3: 1, F Smith Punch 95; 2, H Prebble Rooster 94.5; 3, J Johnson Millie 94.25; 4, J Maher Rogue 94; 5, M Bloxham Wag 93.75.

Intermediate: F Smith Punch 95.

Maiden: F Smith Punch 95.

Class 4: 1, J Brennan Hung 97; 2, J Fenemor Spud 96.5; 3, D Artkinson Lead 96.2: 4, B Parkinson Holly 96; 5, T Macpherson Gus 95.75.

Intermediate: J Fenemor Spud 96.5.

Maiden: J Fenemor Spud 96.5.

Raetihi

Alan Smith and Lad from Matamata won the Raetihi longhead. Photo / Supplied

The Raetihi Trial was held at the top of the Parapara highway on February 28 and March 1. Being on State Highway 4 this trial drew in competitors from all directions, resulting in 465 runs on the four courses over the two days. Raetihi is always a popular and very well run event and full credit to all involved.

Two new hunt judges, Matt McMurray and Gary Walker, had their first taste of judging huntaways with each doing close to 150 runs. McMurray rated Trevor Rumbal's Copper the most impressive dog on his course, taking the top spot with 98 points. Alan Smith and Lad from Matamata had a very popular win on the longhead with Lad putting up 97 points.

Results:

Open: Class 1: 1, A Smith Lad 97; 2, G Wellington Rachel 95.5; 3, L Patterson Swag 95.5; 4, M Williams Flash 94.5; 5, W Falkner Roz 94.

Intermediate: C Johns Jill 92.5.

Maiden: C Johns Jill 92.5.

Class 2: 1, G Wellington Rachel 93; 2, C Johns Jill 92.5; 3, D Mullins Jay 91.5; 4, S Ponsonby Chook 90.5; 5, L Gratten Brooke 90.

Intermediate: C Johns Jill 92.5.

Maiden: C Johns Jill 92.5.

Class 3: 1, J Shrubsall Stag 98.5; 2, A Reid Charge 97.1; 3, C Johns Clay 97; 4, T Pye Rock 96.5; 5, G Spence Brin 96.4.

Intermediate: A Reid Charge 97.1.

Maiden: A Reid Charge 97.1.

Class 4: 1, T Rumbal Copper 98; 2, B Parkinson Holly 97.75; 3, B Parkinson Tune 97.5; 4, C Johns Koby 97; 5 A Matthews Drum 96.5.

Intermediate: B Parkinson Holly 97.7.

Maiden: J Journeaux Raid 95.75.

Mangamahu

The Mangamahu Trials took place at Mt View and Aranui Stations at the top of the Mangamahu Valley on February 26-27.

The conditions were very hot and dry. While heading entries were down, huntaway dogs made up the numbers with a total of 262 runs being put through over the two days on the four courses.

Special mention must be made of club member Phillipa Lambourn for doing a magnificent job liberating on the shorthead for the two days.

Results:

Open: Class 1: 1, J Bartlett Honk 94.5; 2, A Ryan Mist 94; 3, I Burling Mate 93; 4, B Gilbert Joe 91.5; 5, J Bartlett Bluey 89.5.

Intermediate: A Ryan Mist 94.

Maiden: A Ryan Mist 94.

Class 2: 1, S Martin Troy 85.5; 2, I Burling Jay 85; 3, K Oliver Shy 83.5; 4, D Mullins Jay 82.5; 5, G Drake Baldy 82.

Intermediate: G Drake Baldy 82.

Maiden: A Ryan Mist 77.5.

Class 3: 1, H Thompson Jed 97; 2, Aryan Stacy 96;3, D Schofield Vee 95.5; 4, M Monk Rum; 5, D Atkinson Lead 94.

Intermediate: H Thompson Jed 97.

Maiden: G Spence Holly 93.

Class 4: 1, J Shrubsall Stag 96; 2, T Macpherson Sledge 95.5; 3, G Spence Gemma 95; 4, T Macpherson Gus 94.75; 5, H Prebble Rooster 94.

Intermediate: T Macpherson Sledge 95.5.

Maiden: T Macpherson Sledge 95.5.