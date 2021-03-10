Club stalwart Brian Burke wins the longhead with Stone at the 107th Paparangi sheepdog trial

Maryanne Barry from Westmere and Brian Burke who won longhead with Stone. Photo / Brenda O'Leary

In a fitting result longtime club member and hard grafter Brian Burke won the longhead at the 107th annual Paparangi sheepdog trials.

The trials took place on the Rainey and Wyatt farms on Currie Rd inland from Kai iwi.

Club secretary Ross Jones was pleased with numbers with over 70 heading runs in each event and the huntaway courses were kept busy especially on the Saturday.

Burke won the longhead with Stone, a 5-year-old dog, and it was particularly creditable because Stone stifled his hind leg in the winter. He has had two operations on the leg and is still recovering.

Kathryn Oliver from Raetihi also had a good day winning the shorthead with Pip and taking third with Shy. Sheena Martin from Wairoa made her trip worthwhile placing second in the shorthead with Troy, another dog who has been having health issues.

Results:

Open Class1: 1, B Burke Stone 98.5; 2, C Journeaux Frost 98; 3, P Evans Beaudie 97; 4, L Schmidt Jed 96; 5, D Mullins Jay 94.5.

Open/maiden G Smith Lenny 94.

Open Class 2: 1, K Oliver Pip 92.5; 2, S Martin Troy 92; 3, K Oliver Shy 91; 4, P London Bill 89; 5, M Williams Flash 87.5.

Open/maiden J Brennan Tadpole 87.

Open Class 3: C Johns Rum 98; 2, A Ryan Stacey 97; 3, R Morris Shade 96; 4, H Thompson Tyson 95.5; 5, D Mullins Ben 95.

Open/maiden H Thompson Tyson 95.5.

Open Class 4: 1, M McMurray Jed 97.5; 2, H Thompson Brew 97; 3, W Falkner Day 96.5; 4, C Johns Rum 96.25; 5, C Journeaux Gus 96.

Open/maiden H Prebble Crib 95.75.