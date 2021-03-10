Whanganui Federated Farmers seek clarity on fresh water regulations

Whanganui Federated Farmers want clarity around the latest fresh water regulations. Photo / File

The Wanganui Province of federated farmers will attempt to place some clarity around water issues when it hosts a seminar on the impending Essential Freshwater regulations.

On Thursday, March 25, at 5.30pm, the branch will hold the seminar in the upstairs room of Wanganui Veterinary Services, where Paul Le Miere will outline the federation's main concerns about the regulations.

Le Miere is the federation's North Island policy manager and has led much of Federated Farmers' consultation over water regulations.

A key focus of the seminar is hearing from Horizons regional council on how it intends to implement the impending regulations.

Ian McNab, a senior rural advisor with Horizons, will bring several staff from his company to present at the seminar.

Topics that Horizons will cover include:

+ The freshwater quality challenges in the Whanganui region

+ The freshwater regulations and timelime of implementation

+ Where a consent will be required and the process with Horizons

+ Understanding sediment bottom lines in Essential Freshwater regulations, and what may be required to achieve them

+ Funding partnerships with Horizons for fencing and biodiversity.

+ The role of farm environment plans

+ Catchment groups.



One of the more immediate requirements for landowners is the roll out of the new NES-FW (National Environmental Standards for Freshwater), which sets out new criteria for farming activities such as intensive winter grazing, land use intensification and synthetic nitrogen fertiliser use.

The One Plan already has rules for many of these activities. Landowners may need a consent under the NES–FW in addition to any content requirements under the One Plan, so it will pay to check both documents. This timeline will be added to the federation's website and e-newsletters as more dates are released.