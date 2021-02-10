Live farm working dog sales proving a popular sideshow to sheep dog trialling

The highest priced huntaway, Tim McPherson's Greta, sold for $9500. Photo / Brenda O'Leary

The return of live farm working dog sales is proving a popular sideshow to the traditional sheep dog trials in the greater Whanganui district.

In fact, for many years, word of mouth was the main method of securing a top dog for most hill country shepherds, with only the occasional live sale held.

The East Coast has been a longtime supporter of live sales, often in Gisborne, while the regular sales in Mangamingi out the back of Eltham have not been held for seven or eight years now.

Duncan Atkinson, who manages the late Charlie Smith's farm in the Whangaehu Valley, decided it was time to bring live sales back to the west coast of the North Island after visiting the Gisborne fair several years back.

"I thought we could combine a dog sale with our Papapara/Makirikiri Sheep Dog Club, using it as a fundraiser," Atkinson said.

"We held one last year and it proved so popular we held one again this year over Wellington Anniversary Weekend in-between the Levin Showring trial and the Ohingiati Sports Day.

"We charge a $100 flat entry fee for dogs in the catalogue rather than a sale commission. When dogs are selling for $4000 to $5000 on average, that's not a bad fee.

"People are loving the return to live sales and we would have had 200 or more at this latest sale here on the farm in Whangaehu, and as long as I'm manager here these sales will continue every year," Atkinson said.

Close to 40 working dogs changed hands on the day, with buyers travelling from as far as Whangārei in the north and Blenheim in the south.

The broken-in dogs were of a very high standard with the top huntaway, Tim McPherson's Greta, selling for $9500 and the top heading dog, Chris Journeaux's Jess, fetching $8200.

A couple of dogs were passed in but by day's end they had found new owners.

Auctioneer Chris Hay did an outstanding job, and certainly earned a beer after that long hot day.



Meanwhile, the Levin Showring Trial featured 63 dogs competing, well up on entries in recent years.

Results

Open: 1, Lex Gratten, Abby, 99; 2, B Arends Parker, 98.2; 3, N Clark, Meg, 98; 4, J Wilson, Cap, 97.5; 5, G Wellington, Seamus, 97; 6, S Whiteman, Reign, 96.7.



Open/Maiden: J Carrad, Hop, 94.5.



Local Maiden: R Mather, Ranger, 93; 2, J Barber, Paint, 89; 3, D Smith, Tri, 87.5.

Ohingaiti Sports

Open: 1, P Evans, Beaude, 97; 2, P Evans, Richie 96; 3, I Burling, Goose, 96.

Intermediate Dog: P Evans, Beaude, 97; 2, I Burling, Goose, 96; 3 B O'Leary, Hine 94.

Maiden man/dog: R Hartley, Spur, 80.