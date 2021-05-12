Raetihi's Bruce Parkinson proved best of the Wanganui centre at the North Island dog trial champs

Bruce Parkinson and Holly, third in the zig-zag hunt at the North Island Sheepdog Trials, proving the best of the Wanganui Centre contingent. Photo / Brenda O'Leary

Evergreen competitor Bruce Parkinson was the best of the Whanganui combinations to place at the North Island Sheepdog Trial Championships at Caves Rd, Masterton, on April 26-30.

Wanganui Centre competitors went on and off the leader boards in all four events during the five days of competition.

Morgan Monk and Toots from the Parapara-Makirikiri Club were on the zig-zag leaderboard from Tuesday, only to get nudged off on the last day.

Wanganui Centre competitors who made the finals were Bruce Parkinson and Holly from Raetihi, who were third in the final of the zig-zag hunt, and Tim Macpherson and Gus from the Ruahine-Rangwahia Club who placed fourth in the same event.

Young Angus Spence from the Mangamahu Club was sixth in the Straight Hunt runoff with Brin, whose good form carried over from the Wanganui Centre Champs, which were held just prior to Masterton.

Wanganui Centre heading dogs did not feature at all in the finals.

Former top heading dog in the centre, Graham Wellington's Murphy, placed fifth in the longhead and Wellington's J Lo was third in that same event. Wellington, who was a member of the Parapara-Makirikiri Club for eight years, recently moved to the King Country centre.

The longhead was judged by David Evans, of Hawke's Bay, while Duncan McRae from Otago judged the shorthead, Clark Crystal from Hawke's Bay the zig-zag hunt, and Glen Tomlinson from North Otago the straight hunt.

The New Zealand Championships kick off on May 17 at Leithen Valley Farm, Greenvale, in Southland.