It won’t be long before the days start to draw out, and we won’t have that wonderful abundance of produce to collect in our vegetable garden.
Over the summer, you may feel like you have been forever bottling and preserving, however, you still want to do something with all those green tomatoes coming on that will never turn red - luckily, there is always a solution for them.
I must say that if I could only grow one thing in my garden it would be the tomato.
Make sure you have dug all your potatoes and capsicum can be halved, deseeded and frozen ready for winter casseroles.
Make some piccalilli with small amounts of produce you may have in the garden, use the last of the basil for that final jar of pesto, excess corn can be stripped and frozen, and dehydrate surplus plums and apples.
If I am left with a random selection of odd vegetables, I will wash and trim them and put them in a large bag that I freeze, and on a wet rainy weekend, I will make vegetable stock.
I hate wasting food and if I can make something out of anything in my garden I will!
You may add a few more stir fries and omelettes to your weekly menu, and how about a few green smoothies to use up the last of the kale and spinach?
Winter is when a lot of our vegetables are expensive and hard to come by, so whatever we manage to squirrel away is going to help our budget.
I am often asked for a good vegetarian recipe that I find successful using vegetables from my garden, and my vegetable wrap stack is just the thing.
Not only does it look impressive when you cut into it, it is easy to make.
It does take a bit of prep with the vegetables, but you will get quite a few meals from it, and it is delicious.