Rabobank Best of The Country - March 13, 2021

This week on the Best of The Country, Jamie Mackay caught up Rabobank chief executive Todd Charteris, to discuss the bank's latest Agribusiness Monthly report.

This week's top interviews are:

David Seymour:

The Act leader reckoned we're now officially a dictatorship that wasn't doing a great job of the Covid response - when compared to Taiwan.

Todd Charteris:

Rabobank's chief executive reviewed the bank's March Agribusiness Monthly report and announced a lift in its forecast milk price to $7-80/kgMS.

Damien O'Connor:

We bantered with the Minister of Agriculture about Alps 2 Ocean and why the pork industry was slamming the government over country of origin labelling. Plus, we asked if international tourism can ever recover?

Jane Smith:

This week the North Otago farmer and environmentalist, somewhat against character, sung the praises of Winston Peters.

Allan Dippie:

We talked to Allan Dippie about a chance to win a three day pass (for two) to Wheels at Wanaka over the Easter weekend - with the bonus of a half hour ride in a monster '70s dump truck used to move dirt in the creation of the Upper Waitaki hydro power scheme!

Judith Collins:

We asked National's leader who's going to pick our apples? What's the future for tourism? Should there be a transtasman travel bubble? Should Jacinda have kicked Mike to touch? And who's her favourite political journalist?

