Rabobank Best of The Country - February 27, 2021

This week on The Best of The Country, Jamie Mackay caught up with Rabobank senior dairy analyst Michael Harvey, to find out why the Chinese are going gangbusters when it comes to "white milk".

This week's top interviews are:

Dick Tayler:

One of Christchurch's favourite sons looked back on how life changed for him, 10 years on from February 22.

Dr Doug Edmeades:

The Hamilton-based soil scientist said another pandemic was sweeping the nation and it's called "RA 20".

Jim Hopkins:

The rural raconteur and North Otago native sang the praises of the Alps to Ocean bike ride but was less complimentary about the Climate Change Commission.

Judith Collins:

The Leader of the Opposition was finally leading an opposition putting up some opposition! But did she have the right man/woman as her deputy?

Michael Harvey:

The Melbourne-based Rabobank senior dairy analyst explained why the Chinese were going gangbusters when it comes to "white milk".

Jane Smith:

The North Otago farmer and environmentalist was none too pleased with the cost of Winston's farewell bash nor the cost of his billion tree programme. We also did God's work for North Otago tourism by promoting the Alps 2 Ocean bike ride

