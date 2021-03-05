Rabobank Best of The Country - March 6, 2021

This week on the Best of The Country, Jamie Mackay caught up with senior animal proteins analyst Angus Gidley-Baird to talk about Rabobank's latest Beef Quarterly report.

This week's top interviews are:

Sir David Fagan:

New Zealand's most famous shearer talked about the cancellation of the Golden Shears and paid tribute to woolhandler Ronnie Goss - a legend of the sport, gone too soon.

Miles Hurrell:

Fonterra's chief executive commented on a "crazy increase" in the latest Global Dairy Trade Auction.

Julia Jones:

The NZX Head of Insight looked at what was behind this week's surge in milk commodity prices. We also took a look at the prospects for red meat.

Angus Gidley-Baird:

Rabobank's senior animal proteins analyst said opportunities for innovation in the global beef sector were growing, driven by new investment and increasing industry awareness of the need to improve environmental and societal outcomes, with large components of venture capital now starting to flow into animal protein supply chains.

James Shaw:

We told the Green Party co-leader and Minister for Climate Change to get on his bike!

Dr Jacqueline Rowarth:

One of New Zealand's leading farming academics continued her Myth Buster series. This week she talked about why we need to make wool carpets compulsory.

